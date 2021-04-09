Queen Elizabeth II of England communicated the death of her husband, Prince Philip, by means of a brief text on a black background and with a photo of the deceased.

“With great regret, Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh”, can be read in the document.

“His Royal Highness died peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement added.

The queen’s official statement on the death of Prince Philip.

“The British royal family joins people around the world in mourning this loss,” the writing continues.

Prince Philip died after having become the longest-lived royal consort of the British crown, with more than seventy years alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

After spending a month in hospital, which he left in March, the Duke of Edinburgh, born on the Greek island of Corfu on January 10, 1921, died just two months after his 100th birthday.

On his last hospital stay, he underwent surgery at St Bartholomew’s London hospital to treat a “pre-existing heart condition”.

On March 16, he was discharged from hospital and returned to Windsor Castle, west of London, to meet his wife there.

The images of the visibly fatigued duke in the vehicle from which he left the hospital are the last to be seen of him in public before his death.

His death, the cause of which has not been disclosed, comes amid the global coronavirus crisis – the Royal Household ruled out that his hospitalization was linked to covid-19 – and at a particularly delicate time for the British monarchy.

The explosive interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, gave on American television, in which they poured accusations of racism towards members of the royalty, caused a serious crisis of reputation for Buckingham Palace.

The father of the Crown heir, Prince Charles, had three other children with Elizabeth II in addition to the Prince of Wales, born in 1948: Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960), and Prince Edward (1964 ).

She came from a traditional family of European royalty: her father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, and her mother, Princess Alice, was Queen Victoria’s great-granddaughter.

Source: EFE.

LGP