re-electionsVladimir Putin has kicked off his campaign for re-election with a four-hour television show. It is already certain that he will be re-elected again in March. Yet the elections are a tricky moment for the Kremlin. Russia expert Mariëlle Wijermars shines her light on the president. “It is difficult to say that he achieved a nice victory in Ukraine.”
Bob van Huët
12/15/23, 2:46 PM
12/15/23, 2:46 PM
