After a great semester, Pumas is fully involved in the transfer market and is looking for a forward to reinforce the attack. The chosen one is Guillermo Martínez and multiple sources report that Pumas did not let time pass and immediately negotiated the transfer of the player with the Puebla board, which is about to fall.
Martínez is the Mexican soccer player with the most goals in the semester and is valued by the team at 5 million dollars. It is reported that Pumas can pay that figure with their eyes closed and the decision is in the hands of the Mexican, who has an agreement with Chivas, but the herd is stuck on signing him.
More news on the transfer market
Pumas would have no problem facing that amount, since in 90min we already reported that Cruz Azul's obsession was to sign Gabriel Fernández for the center of the attack. Those from the machine sent a first offer to the Pumas table with a negative response, however, the celestials decided not to waste any more time and agreed to pay the termination clause to add the 'Toro' to the squad that is being managed from now on. by the Argentine Martín Anselmi.
Those from the UNAM did not even make an attempt to retain the 'Toro' in their ranks, since the reality is that the club was doing a huge business with the sale of the charrúa. The feline team decided not to bet on Dinenno to take Fernández's vacancy, and those of Pedregal opt to reinvest within the local market. It seems that in the next few hours they could make the signing of
Guillermo Martínez, thus earning Chivas de Guadalajara one of their most desired signings,
