Estela from Sweden will turn 13 on February 23. If nothing happens, she is destined to one day succeed her mother, Victoria (47), who, in turn, is the heir of King Carlos Gustavo.

Estela has been accompanying her mother and father, Daniel, at official events since she was a child, although she does not yet have her own institutional role. Smiling and curious, the little princess has turned into a towering teenager overnighttall, with long blonde hair, very sociable and interested in public affairs. It’s hard to recognize her in the photos from a few months ago, when she was almost a little girl.

Victoria of Sweden has carried out several events on the occasion of Christmas, like the visit to the Royal Guard at Stockholm Palace, where she was accompanied by her husband and her children, Estela, and the youngest, Oscar.

Precisely, at street level, a few days ago we could see the remarkable transformation of Estela, who also surprised when he accompanied his grandmother, Queen Silviaand his little cousins ​​to put the tree in the palace.

Estela with Queen Silvia, at an event a few days ago. INSTAGRAM/Kungahuset

Estela’s brother, Óscar, is 8 years old. His three cousins, children of his aunt Magdalena, are Leonore (10), Nicolas (8) and Adrienne (6). For his part, his uncle Carlos Felipe will have his fourth child shortly. Carlos Felipe is the father of three boys, between 9 and 4 years old.

Victoria, who has also recently been wearing glasses, has already been to official parties with other princes, such as Christian of Denmark’s birthday in 2023. Very attached to her parents, she often reuses adapted dresses that her mother wore.

Estela, with her brother Óscar, 8 years old. INSTAGRAM/Kungahuset

Very natural, which makes her one of the favorite characters of the Swedes despite not yet having her own institutional role, Estela studies at the Manila Campus, very close to her residence at Drottningholm Palace.

It is a public school where creativity is enhanced with theater, dance and music classes, one of Estela’s favorite subjects, who fulfilled one of her dreams by being able to join her school choir. He has a pet, a dog named Río who has even sneaked into some family inn.