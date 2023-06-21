The Vox candidate in Móstoles, Maite López Divasson, after the investiture pact of the popular candidate, Manuel Bautista PP MÓSTOLES (PP MÓSTOLES)

Saturday June 17. The PP signs government and investiture agreements with Vox in some thirty municipalities in the Community of Madrid, including the two most populous in the region after the capital (Móstoles and Alcalá de Henares). As a result, the fate of almost a million people is left in the hands of the agreement between the conservatives and the extreme right. But Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the leader of the regional PP and regional president, tries to downplay the matter. “On many occasions it is necessary to agree, and life goes on,” she says, as if this were a minor matter. And yes, life goes on. But in a different way. Because these agreements allow the PP to wrest from the PSOE key cities in which the left had prevailed, such as Alcalá (197,000 inhabitants). Because these pacts consolidate the extreme right as the third municipal force in the capital region of Spain. And because of these alliances numerous photos transcend, the candidates smiling, the ink of the signatures fresh on the papers… but almost no concrete measure, since in several cities the documents are kept under seven keys, and in those in which they know, hardly anyone explains what their content will translate into.

More information

“We do not accept moralities!” Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the PP, bellows on Sunday, before the PSOE’s criticism of the policy of pacts between the conservatives and the extreme right.

“Congratulations to all the Vox councilors who today in the different municipalities of the Community of Madrid have sworn your minutes!” Rocío Monasterio, the regional leader of the extreme right, celebrates on Saturday, the day of the constitution of the City Councils. “With seriousness, a work ethic and the courage to defend ideas, you will do a good service to the people of Madrid and to all Spaniards”, she affirms. “I’m sure!”.

But what ideas have Vox and the PP agreed to implement? Little is known. The content of the agreements has hardly transpired in the most populated cities. And where it has done so, it has mirrored the slogans of the extreme right about the supposed lack of security on the streets of the region; the shared strategy of turning squatting into one of the Community’s main problems, despite the fact that there are fewer than 5,000 homes in that situation; the commitment to lower taxes as the main economic policy; the intention to reduce the public sector; or the more or less veiled assumption of the anti-abortion ideology of the ultras.

Thus, in Galapagar (35,000 inhabitants) it is known that the partners have agreed to join the municipality in the European network of family-friendly cities, approve a new general urban planning plan, in addition to drawing up an anti-graffiti plan and an anti-squatter plan, although in the Consistory they do not clarify what that will translate into. In Torrelodones (25,000) a commitment has been reached for “the defense of the right to life”, which, popular sources acknowledge, “is not developed” or materialized but aims to become aid for maternity and various associations; another to promote an increase in the police force to “defend private property and security”; and one more to bet on “the defense of local traditions”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

That “defense of our traditions”, which also includes, for example, the Colmenar Viejo pact (54,000 inhabitants), directly connects with the Vox campaign slogan (“Take care of yours”). In Aranjuez (60,000 citizens) they promise to defend “public institutions, the legal system, the Crown and the symbols of the State.” In Villaviciosa de Odón (28,000 residents) there will be a “baby bonus”, consisting of 1,000 euros for each child born and registered in the municipality since January 1, 2024, their parents having to be registered for five years and being able to spend the money only in local trade. In Valdemorillo (15,000 inhabitants) it is advanced that the permanence of the city in the Madrid and Spanish federations of municipalities will be valued, and that there will be “commitment to bullfighting”, although in the City Council they recognize that it still does not have an economic consignment, nor is there a specific project, beyond promoting some festivities linked to the town for more than five centuries.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo THOMAS COEX (AFP)

The mystery increases in the two most populated cities of the Community of Madrid after the capital of Spain. In Móstoles (210,000 inhabitants) and Alcalá de Henares (197,000) neither of the two parties has responded to this newspaper’s request to make public the document signed by their respective representatives on Saturday. Of the first city, it has only transpired through the photograph of that firm that PP and Vox undertake to carry out an audit of the efficiency of public organizations and entities (to see if any can be suppressed). Of the second, according to the PP, there is little to make public, because it is a distribution of portfolios to which a programmatic agreement has not yet been added.

What is certain is the immense gain in power and resources that signing these agreements has meant for the two partners. The PP, for example, has advanced from 82 mayoralties in 2019 to 115 in 2023, with Vox being key to its interests in around thirty municipalities.

This balance is a reflection of the leap forward that the extreme right has taken in the municipal elections of 28-M: it has gone from 140 Madrid councilors in 2019 to 223 now, which has allowed it to go from being the fifth force of the region to be crowned as the third. A growth that has hardly been translated into solo governments (Rascafría) but that has been reflected in the executives shared with the PP, who will partly bear their stamp.

As Alfonso Serrano, the number two of Díaz Ayuso’s PP, said about the 67 absolute majorities of his party, the 37 government agreements, and the 11 minority executives: “We are going to govern almost four out of five Madrid residents throughout and width of the Community. And he stressed: “I am convinced that this political change that has reached many municipalities will be seen in the policies from day one.”

follow here the latest news about the elections in Madrid.