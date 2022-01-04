Alienware has always been a very recognized brand within the PC gaming space, and as part of CES 2022, announced new laptops that are sure to catch your eye. The first of these, and possibly the most important, is the Alienware X14, an extremely thin 14-inch laptop. On the other hand we have the Alienware M17 Ryzen Edition, a laptop powered entirely by components of AMD.

The Alienware X14 includes processors Intel Core i7-12700H, or Intel Core i9-12900H, with graphics cards ranging from RTX 3050, 3050Ti and up to 3060 with VRAM from 4GB to 6GB. Its price will be thousand 800 dollars and will be available later this year. Regardless of which configuration you choose, they will all come equipped with certification of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Then we have the Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2. These are the older sisters and they come in sizes of 15 and 17 inches. The components are the same as the x14, the only thing that really changes is the size. The 15-inch will cost $ 2,200 dollars and the one of 17, $ 2,300 dollars. like the X14These will also come out at the end of the year.

Editor’s note: One of the biggest drawbacks to gaming laptops is that they can be too clunky, plus they heat up too quickly. At least these new Alienware fixes the size issue, but I feel like they could get quite hot.

Via: ONMSFT