The damage that air pollution can cause is well known: chemicals produced by human activities can trap heat in the atmosphere, change the chemistry of the oceans, and harm human health in endless ways.

Now, a new study suggests that air pollution could also make flowers less attractive to pollinating insects. Compounds called nitrate radicals severely degrade the scent emitted by the pale primrose, reducing visits from sphinxes, lepidopteran pollinators, researchers reported in Science.

This could have far-reaching effects, interfering with plant reproduction and decreasing the production of fruits that feed many species. It could also threaten pollinators, who depend on flower nectar for sustenance and are already seeing global declines.

“We are very concerned about human exposure to air pollution, but there is an entire system of life that is also exposed to the same pollutants”said Joel Thornton, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Washington in Seattle and an author of the study. “We are really just discovering the depth of the impacts of air pollution.”

The project was directed by Thornton; his colleague Jeff Riffell, a sensory neurobiologist and ecologist at the University of Washington; and his joint doctoral student, Jeremy Chan, now a researcher at the University of Naples.

The study focuses on the pale primrose, a plant with delicate flowers that open at night. Key pollinators include sphinxes, which have sensitive antennae to detect odors.

The aroma of a flower is a complex olfactory bouquet. To identify the ingredients in primrose scent, scientists placed plastic bags over the flowers, capturing samples of the fragrant air. When the team analyzed these samples, they identified 22 chemical components.

The scientists then recorded the electrical activity of the lepidopteran antennae when they were exposed to these aromatic compounds. They found that moths were particularly sensitive to a group of compounds called monoterpenes, which also help give conifers their fresh, evergreen smell.

The researchers used these attractive scents to create their own simulated primrose scent. Then they added ozone and nitrate radicals, which form when pollutants produced by the combustion of fossil fuels enter the atmosphere. Ozone, which forms in the presence of sunlight, is abundant during the day, while nitrate radicals are more dominant at night.

The scientists first added ozone to primrose scent and observed some chemical degradation, with concentrations of two key monoterpenes dropping 30 percent. They then added nitrate radicals to the mix, which proved much more damaging, reducing these key attractants by up to 84 percent compared to their original levels.

To test the effects on two species of sphinx, the scientists placed a fake flower, emitting the simulated scent of primrose, at one end of a wind tunnel. Moths released at the other end often found their way to the flower. But when the fake flower gave off a fragrance degraded by nitrate radicals, the sphinxes hesitated. Tobacco sphinxes' flower visitation rate dropped by 50 percent, while white-striped sphinxes no longer visited the flower at all. Adding ozone alone did not affect the behavior of the lepidopterans.

The scientists replicated these findings in nature.

“The chemical environment is playing a really profound role in shaping these ecological communities,” Riffell said.

Using computational models, the researchers calculated that in many cities around the world, pollution has reduced odor detection distances by more than 75 percent since the pre-industrial era.