When the NASA spacecraft, worth $325 million, crashed in 2022 into a asteroid called Dimorphos At more than 22 thousand kilometers per hour, cheers and applause erupted on Earth.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission NASA deliberately targeted Dimorphos to change its orbit around Didymos, a larger asteroidas a sort of dress rehearsal to thwart a deadly space rock that might one day be headed toward Earth.

He world's first planetary defense experiment It was considered a triumph: the asteroid's orbit was reduced by 33 minutes, well above the minimum threshold of 73 seconds.

But what the DART team didn't realize then was how strangely Dimorphos responded to that impact. A new study in Nature Astronomy concluded that DART hit Dimorphos with such force that the asteroid changed shape.

Simulations of the impact suggest that the spacecraft did not excavate a normal bowl-shaped crater. Instead, he left something that looks like a dent. And although the artificial impact threw millions of tons of rock into space, much of it splashed back onto its sides like tremendous tidal waves. That widened Dimorphos, transforming it from a squat orb to a flat-topped oval.

The fact that the asteroid acted like a fluid is due to its peculiar composition. It is not a contiguous solid rock, but rather “a pile of sand,” said Sabina Raducan, a planetary scientist at the University of Bern in Switzerland and lead author of the study. And a low-density asteroid barely held together by its own gravity was never going to respond normally when a minivan-sized spacecraft slammed into its face.

Dimorphos' response is “completely outside the realm of physics as we understand it” in our daily lives, said Cristina Thomas, leader of the mission's observations working group at Northern Arizona University, who was not involved in the study. . AND “This has general implications for planetary defense.”

DART showed that a tiny spacecraft can deflect an asteroid. But the study indicates that crashing too hard into a similarly unstructured space rock risks fragment itwhich, in a real asteroid emergency, could create multiple asteroids heading to Earth.

As a concept, planetary defense clearly works. “We know we can do it,” said Federica Spoto, an asteroid dynamics researcher at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who was not involved in the new study. “But we have to do it right.”

Dimorphos was chosen as a DART target for myriad reasons. One of the most important was its dimensions: approximately 160 meters in diameteris just the size of a common stony asteroid variant that could easily annihilate a city.

What other surprises could Dimorphos have in store? Hera, a European Space Agency mission launching in October, will arrive at Dimorphos in late 2026 to study the state of the asteroid.

But the DART mission has shown that if the world needs to be saved from a pile of debris arriving from space, no assumptions can be made.

“We need more space missions to asteroids,” Raducan said. “Just because we hit an asteroid doesn’t mean everyone will behave the same.”