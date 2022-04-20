A new chapter is written between Luis Rubiales and Gerard Piqué. The confidential uncover an episode in which the Barcelona player asks the president of the RFEF to intercede so that he can play the Tokyo Olympics. The defender asks him to speak with Luis de la Fuente and keep it all a secret, so no other players jump on the bandwagon. Besides, reacts when he finds out that Sergio Ramos also wants to go to the Olympics.

“You have to do this to me, eh Rubi, you have to get the hell out of it. We have to keep it very secret and catch the mister [Luis de la Fuente] when they finish, in September or whenever; When the competition is over, I’m going to Madrid and we’ll sit down with him, man, and… I’d be thrilled… Let’s see how we could manage it so that it doesn’t appear anywhere or anything. I think that this must be kept very secret until the end between the three of us. Don’t you think so?” he insisted to Rubiales. At the time, Rubiales and Piqué were working hand in hand to bring the Spanish Super Cup to Arabia. The rest is already known, and what the negotiations were like, with the Barcelona player as mediator.

Pique

Rubiales’ response to Piqué’s message from the Bahamas was not long in coming. “Of course, you have to keep it a secret and the coach, if he trusts, wants and throws ‘palante’, I’m very happy. I would like you to come to the absolute, the other, that we need you more”.

In March, the topic flourished again in another conversation: “Rubi, especially if you talk to the U21 coach tomorrow, especially keep it super confidential. If you can tell him, let it be something between us, that no one else knows. If this leaks or whatever, there will be other players who will want to go and such, and it’s going to be a problem for him too, so tell him, above all, that he stays between the three of us and that if he ever wants to talk I’ll go to Madrid in a moment and we’ll talk, okay, ‘crack’? And congratulations, man. I think we’ve made a hell of a deal with the Saudis.”

Rubiales

“Geri,” Rubiales replied the next day, “I spoke today with De la Fuente, with the Under-21 coach, and he told me that if it’s okay with you, he wants to wait until they’re classified and that as soon as they were classified that, come on, that the next day he receives you, talks to you or he goes wherever or whatever, okay? I don’t know, the truth is that I didn’t want to give him any indication, or pressure him or the other way around. He has told me that he would like to talk to you, but you have to wait to be classified. I don’t know if it’s superstition or something. Come on, a hug, uncle.”

Sergio Ramos enters the scene

Days later, the news broke to public opinion that Sergio Ramos wanted to go to the Olympics. Of course, Piqué asked the president of the RFEF about it. “Do you know something about this?“. Rubiales denied having knowledge of it: “First news. No idea. Word that I have been made of stone. And today I have been with him [Sergio Ramos]. I do not think it’s true”.

Rubiales

But days later another message arrived from Rubiales. “Geri, what you told me about Sergio sounds like it’s true, because they told me he wants to talk to me. I’ll tell you things.”

Pique

“Filtering it first to put pressure on is very much his style,” Piqué commented on his teammate Ramos. Rubiales agreed with him. “I answered that I do not enter into sports decisions.” Finally, neither of the two came to enter the call with Spain for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Yes, Ceballos, Asensio and Merino did it, outside the age range. La Roja won the silver medal, losing in the final against Brazil.