We recently learned which was the most watched film by Peruvians in 2023, with 'Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts' as the winner, which, because it performed scenes in various landscapes of our country, was able to win the affection of the public. Now it's the turn of the national cinema, a genre that also brought a large number of spectators to movie theaters throughout the country, but only one could have more than a million people, thus placing it, undisputedly, as the most viewed film of the year in our territory. . Which is it?

In the following note we will tell you which film has won this recognition, as well as discover which titles make up the Top 10 of the most viewed national films in our country throughout 2023.

What was the most viewed national film in Peru in 2023?

According to figures released by Maykoll Calderón, specialized in making this type of data known, on his X account (@SoyAlPacine), the Peruvian film that takes the title of the most viewed of the year is 'Single, married, widowed, divorced'a film directed by the national filmmaker Ani Alva Helfer, which brought a total of 1,034,492 people to cinemas throughout the country. In this way, this film, which premiered on April 20, is the only national representative that exceeded one million viewers.

However, that is not the only good news for the film starring Gianella Neyra, Katia Condos, Patricia Portocarrero and Milene Vásquez, since these figures helped it to be considered within the ranking of the 10 most viewed films (in general) in Peru.

This success on the big screen also transferred to streaming, since 'Single, married, widowed, divorced' was positioned for several weeks in first place in the Top 10 of the most popular films of Netflix In our country.

What is the Top 10 of the most viewed Peruvian films in the country in 2023?

Another national film that stood out in our cinemas, although very far from 'Single, married, widowed, divorced', was 'Asu Mare!: the friends'. The fourth part of the 'Asu Mare!' saga, which was directed by Carlos Alcántara, It occupies the second place of the most viewed Peruvian films in the country with a total of 717,321 viewers.

'Asu Mare!: The Friends' was the second most viewed national film in the country in 2023. Photo: Tondero

The film that completes the star podium is one that only premiered on November 30. We are talking about 'Beautiful island'a film that was also directed by Ani Alva Helfer and that brought 485,419 people to movie theaters throughout Peru.

Here we show you the complete list of the 10 most viewed films in the country throughout 2023 and that Maykoll Calderón also disseminated on his X account (formerly Twitter):

Movie Release date Spectators 1 'Single, married, widowed, divorced' 04/20/2023 1,034,492 2 'Asu Mare!: the friends' 02/09/2023 717,321 3 'Beautiful island' 11/30/2023 485,419 4 'Susy, a star in Congress' 10/26/2023 414,653 5 'Coveted Bachelorette 2' 07/06/2023 247,884 6 'A giant adventure' 01/12/2023 106,403 7 'Miracles, an extraordinary bear' 07/27/2023 93,433 8 'Piru' 10/05/2023 92,352 9 'I'm innocent' 01/19/2023 72,041 10 'No going out' 09/14/2023 69,297