For 40 years, all the presidents of Peru (except provisional ones or those who die on time) have ended up in custody. Pedro Castillo did nothing that his illustrious predecessors had not done.

First he tried to proclaim himself a dictator, like Alberto Fujimori. He then tried to escape, like Alejandro Toledo. Those who saw him during those crazy hours describe a kind of stunned ghost, a destroyed guy. When he disappeared for a while, they feared that he had committed suicide, like Alan García. It could be said that Pedro Castillo summed up, in an almost parodic way, what it means to preside over Peru.

To summarize, it seems evident that Peruvian institutions do not work because it is not clear if the legislative or the executive power is in charge. And to continue summarizing, the widespread corruption among rulers, parliamentarians and judges prevents solving the problem. If those who rule do not comply with the law, it is assumed that no one should. 70% of workers do not pay taxes or demand services: they are satisfied that the general injustice does not affect them in particular.

And life goes on. In Lima you eat wonderfully, the economy is growing, the currency is relatively stable. Drug dollars and savage mining (read about the desperate existence of child miners in potosiby journalist Ander Izaguirre) are the mainstays of a country that, in the famous phrase of Mario Vargas Llosa (former candidate for the presidency of Peru), screwed up one day and has never managed to screw up.

When did Peru get screwed? The date is ignored. But it can be said that this happened when the law became a toy.

You have to be very careful with these things.

As soon as a ruler allows himself to play with the law, he creates a precedent. I doubt that Pedro Castillo, a man characterized by a certain mental confusion, would have thought of the self-coup if he had not had the example of Alberto Fujimori at hand.

Suppose that in Spain a reform of the Penal Code is finally carried out aimed at satisfying the needs of a very specific group of people: the leaders of the process. First they were pardoned. Now it is convenient to modify the crimes of sedition and embezzlement, precisely those in which said leaders and, presumably, dozens of their subordinates had incurred. This is done, without a doubt, with the best intentions: to pacify Catalan society, guarantee government stability, be in line with European legislation and other noble endeavors. In this context, it no longer seems so execrable (although it still is) that the opposition leader boasts of keeping the judiciary sequestered to prevent the government from playing with him.

Thus the law becomes a toy. Turning embezzlement, that is, the theft of public funds, into a perfectly legitimate political resource as long as the thief steals for others, or for the nation, or for the cause, or for the party, or for the good of humanity. Not even the PP governments dared to do so much. Why should they deprive themselves of making similar reforms in the future? Why aren’t they going to carry out “surgical micro-reforms” to get rid of past, present and future corruption issues?

Be careful, because that’s how Peru got screwed.

