‘Perseverance’ hung from the flying crane seconds before touching Mars. The photograph, released yesterday by NASA, is impressive. “It’s an iconic image,” said Adam Steltzner, chief engineer of the SUV at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). He compared it to that of Buzz Aldrin in the Sea of ​​Tranquility in July 1969, that of Saturn and its rings from Voyager 1, and that of the Pillars of Creation taken by the Hubble space telescope.

What you see here on the right is a still from the video of the jeep landing on Mars. A high resolution film that is still coming to Earth. It corresponds to a historical moment, the first time a landing on Mars is recorded. There is ‘Perseverance’ hanging from the crane cables that seconds later will gently deposit it on the ground.

After almost seven months of travel and having traveled 472 million kilometers, the SUV landed on the red planet on Thursday at 9:44 p.m., although on Earth we did not find out until 9:55 p.m., given the time it takes for the radio signal to arrive. He had exceeded seven minutes of terror, in which he had to slow down from 20,000 kilometers per hour.

To do this, he used the largest parachute ever deployed in another world. Their destination was a delta of the Jezero crater, 45 kilometers in diameter and that housed a lake 3.5 billion years ago. During the descent, ‘Perseverance’ and his parachute were captured by the Hirise camera of the ‘Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter’, when this NASA spacecraft was at 700 kilometers and was flying at more than 3 kilometers per second.

“It looks like the landing site is pretty safe,” Aaron Stehura, engineer of the team responsible for the descent, said yesterday. The specific place was decided by the ship itself during the final phase of the landing, comparing the images of the ground taken by its cameras with a data bank and thanks to an artificial intelligence system. «The surface is very flat. It has a degree of inclination “, said yesterday the engineer Pauline Hwang, who assured that the SUV is in perfect condition. According to the technicians of the space mission, it turns its back on the lake delta.

First panoramic



Upon landing, ‘Perseverance’ sent a couple of black and white photos, and yesterday we saw the first one in color, with its shadow casting on the surface of Mars. Unlike its predecessors, most of the 19 cameras on the ‘rover’ are in color. After yesterday’s, another spectacular could be published on Monday, according to the calculations of those responsible for the mission. It will be a panoramic view of the landing site that it will take this weekend, once its mast has been deployed.

Over the next few days, JPL engineers will test all ‘Perseverance’ instruments and update their ‘software’. In a few weeks it will begin to explore the crater and within a month or two it will deposit ‘Ingenuity’ on the ground, the helicopter that, equipped with a color camera, will send aerial views of Mars. Visibly moved, Adam Steltzner recalled yesterday that the success of Mars 2020 is the result of “an epic effort” by thousands of technicians and scientists from around the world.