The singer Alejandro Fernández ‘El Potrillo’ was captured in a moment on stage that has been considered by social media users as a criticism or ridicule to another important group from the Mexican regional. The son of the singer and actor Vicente Fernández thought it would be funny to make a joke about the Aguilar family. However, the mockery of the ‘I dedicated myself to losing you’ singer would not have pleased Pepe Aguilar, leader of the Aguilar dynasty.

It turns out that during one of Alejandro’s recent concerts in Las Vegas he jokingly invited his son Alex to the stage. The statement by the son of Charro de Huentintán ended up being considered on social networks as a mocks the Aguilar familybecause he would have emphasized that his fortunately his son is Fernández and not an Aguilarotherwise he would have worried.

The organic comment that emerged at the El Potrillo concert, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, seemed to have been just a moment of banter between father and son; However, the game has apparently escalated and made Pepe Aguilar uncomfortable. The father of Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar would have reacted with a message with which he defended his family from the mockery of the current leader of the Fernández family.

Through their Instagram stories on Wednesday, September 20, it is like Pepe Aguilar responded to the burlesque intention of Alejandro Fernández against the dynasty founded by Antonio Aguilar.

“Don’t be mad at the pendejxx, they are not bad, they are just stupid. Inhale, exhale, think: poor thing, he’s stupid“, is the phrase heard in a tiktok that Pepe Aguilar published in his stories.

This is how Pepe Aguilar defended his family from Alejandro Fernández/ Photo: Facebook Pepe Aguilar/ Alejandro Fernández.

The forceful publication did not stop there, as the interpreter of ‘Por mujeres como tú’ and ‘Miedo’ added an additional message of his own to highlight that the publication literally expressed his feelings and opinion for that day.

“Happy Wednesday! Use this post as a mantra for today,” commented Pepe Aguilar along with some emojis of faces with sunglasses and some praising hands.

This is how Pepe Aguilar defended his family from Alejandro Fernández / Photo: Instagram @pepeaguilar_oficial

Pepe Aguilar did not add details about whether his message and response would be directed towards Alejandro Fernández ‘El Potrillo’. However, the publication by Ángela Aguilar’s father coincidentally arose after the sarcastic and mocking expression that Vicente Fernández’s son made about the Aguilar family at their Las Vegas concert went viral on the networks.

In such a way that some social media users have begun to attribute Aguilar’s forceful response as a kind of defense for his El Potrillo family. Now it will be necessary to know if the statements will have greater repercussions that could fragment or separate the Mexican regional. It should be noted that the Fernández and the Aguilar are among the most influential dynasties of the most representative musical genre in Mexico, so a division can cause serious conflicts.

