The government and social agents have just reached an agreement in principle to reform the pension system, by virtue of which contributory pensions will be updated based on the CPI and an attempt will be made to bring the effective retirement age (64.6 years) closer to the legal age through a tightening of early retirements and greater incentives to delay retirement, report sources in the negotiation.

This is the first leg of the pension reform committed with Brussels in component 30 of the Recovery Plan and with it, two of the most controversial aspects of the 2013 pension reform are suppressed: the pension revaluation index (IRP ), which limited its annual rise to 0.25% in deficit situations, and the so-called sustainability factor.

The agreement, developed in a normative text in the form of a draft law, guarantees the maintenance of the purchasing power of contributory pensions, including minimum ones, by linking their annual revaluation with the average interannual variation of the CPI of the 12 months prior to December of the last year. If this variation is negative, the amount of the pensions will not change at the beginning of the year. These are the key points that will determine pensions from now on.

-Revaluation of the current ones, according to the CPI

Pensions will be reviewed again with the average CPI recorded each year, thereby ensuring the maintenance of their purchasing power. In the middle of the negotiations, the Government came to consider adjusting the increases when a negative inflation was registered one year, to compensate. But that claim was eventually dropped. The text includes a guarantee so that the pension does not go down in the event of years with deflation. For this year, pensions rose 0.9%, although if finally the CPI is above – as everything seems to indicate – pensioners will have to be compensated with an additional pay.

-Sustainability factor settlement

This measure, included in the 2013 pension reform although it was never applied, was the great fear of the unions. It meant cutting the initial benefit, when the Social Security grants it, based on variables such as the average age of Spaniards. De facto, it implied cuts as that average age extended more and more over the years. However, the sustainability factor is repealed. The new agreement includes a new “equity” system, although the Executive has not yet clarified what it consists of and what its calculations are. For CC OO, the younger a citizen is, the more the repeal of the sustainability factor benefits them. For those born in 1960, the effect on the pension will be an increase of 5%; for those born in 1970, 10%; for those of the 80s, 15%; and for those born in 1990, 20% more.

-Flexible retirement for those laid off.

The legal guarantee provided for in the 2011 Pension Agreement is also extended indefinitely, so that people dismissed in the previous crisis who have not found work again have the “right of choice”, so that the legislation of retirement that is most beneficial to them. Thousands of people were trapped by the crisis from 2008 to 2013 and who have not returned to find work. Until now, the law allowed those laid off until 2013 to access retirement, but not those who were later affected by this type of process. Only the will of each government, which extended the measure year after year, has allowed this group to be able to retire early. Now, this system will rule forever.

-New forced early retirement, for months

The agreement lowers all the reducing coefficients, which from now on will be applied by months and not by quarters, as was the case with the previous legislation. Thus, each month that the exit from the labor market is anticipated will mean a different reduction.

In addition, the causes of dismissal are extended to be able to access this modality to all objective causes (forced transfers, non-payment of the employer, substantial modification of working conditions, etc.). Until now, this group was treated as a “false volunteer.” However, they will be able to anticipate their retirement up to four years earlier with fewer cuts than what was applied until now. It also includes the possibility that people with longer contribution careers (from 42 and a half years of age) will now have access to reduced coefficients below the “equilibrium coefficient” and will improve the amount of their pension in these sections.

-Early retirement: wait beyond the birthday

For those who access this option without being forced by their employment situation, but for their own motivation, the reducing coefficients for months 24 and 23 in advance will be increased. That is, they are urged to wait a while to access retirement, instead of doing it just the day they can do so from the time they reach the age. In return, the cuts improve from month 22.

On the other hand, people with longer contribution careers (44.5 years) do not have any penalty and always improve their pension. Those with a regulatory base lower than the maximum pension (2,704 euros per month) have no change in the way they calculate the amount of their pension. People who have a regulatory base higher than the maximum pension (2,704 euros) will now have new maximum limits linked to the increase in the maximum base and pension. The new mechanism will make it possible for them to contribute more based on their real wages and to opt for a higher pension if they retire at their ordinary age, or the same pension they would have now if they choose to retire early.

-Checks for those who continue working

As one of the great novelties, the coefficient that grants an additional 4% of pension for each year of voluntary delay in retirement is made general. In the case of non-complete careers (less than 37 years of contributions), the right to the scale coefficient is also maintained, which gives the right to an additional 2% pension improvement. In total, these people improve the amount of their pension by 6% for each year of voluntary delay.

In addition, as already announced, the door opens for the recipients of these extraordinary benefits to be able to collect it in a single payment. A kind of annual check, if the pensioner wants it.

-Other news

Within a period of six months, the conditions of access of the widow’s pension to the group must be equal to that of common-law couples.

Also in three months, the Government undertakes to develop by regulation the system by which all scholarships have to contribute, even if they are not remunerated.

The Social Security regulations are reformed to include the reference to the “last call to work” that guarantees that the amount of the benefit corresponds to the salary actually received by the worker in his period of actual activity.

And, finally, the contribution rule is reformed to allow people who reduce their working hours to care for a dependent family member to maintain the contribution base in terms comparable to what their salary does and thus not see their right to a pension reduced. .