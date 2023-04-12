The movie of Super Mario Bros. It is here to stay as far as world trends are concerned, since there are now quite a few memes circulating on the net that refer to the most iconic scenes. However, all that is left behind next to the issue known as Peachesa song that has already become the official symbol of the tape and of unrequited love.

This song originally performed by Jack Black It became a whole viral phenomenon, and that translates into memes and especially covers, this in different languages ​​and one of them is precisely Latin Spanish. And it is that although the version is in our language, there are people who have wanted to sing it to publicize their acting skills on the networks.

Thus we come to the video of a user known as imitandup in Youtube, who, as the name says, can imitate different well-known voices, either in dubbing or in songs. So, she published an entertaining video in which she can be seen singing as different artists, including Vicente Fernandez, Marco Antonio Solís, Sin Bandera, Vicentico And till Mijares.

See it here:

The praise for his feat has not been long in coming, so some have already asked him for complete versions of the song, but like the buki or other artists who did not appear, one of the most requested was Enrique Iglesias. Despite the fact that it is a simple subject, people have taken it as a standard, and it is that the intention that is had in the music is what has been liked,

Remember that the movie Mario It’s already in theaters.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It is quite curious how this topic became a trend, and now it seems that this train is not going to stop anytime soon. She is even being pushed to be nominated for best song at the Oscars. We’ll see if they at least enter for best animated film.