The storm called ‘Patricia’ will arrive in Spain throughout this Thursday and will sweep the country from north to south, leaving a sharp drop in temperatures, strong winds and intense waves on the coasts. But this climatic incident will affect the northern part of the Peninsula above all, while in the south and especially the southeast the consequences will not be noticeable.

This storm, which the State Meteorological Agency has called “unusually deep” for the month of August, will mainly cause the collapse of thermometers, which will drop to 10 degrees in some locations in the country. In the Region of Murcia, this drop in temperatures will mean momentary relief for the intense heat of August, since the maximum will drop from the 41 degrees that were registered on Wednesday to the 33 that will be reached in Murcia on Friday, the highest value high level that will be reached throughout the Community. Other towns like Cartagena will stay below 30, while Lorca will score 32 and Caravaca 30.

In addition, the yellow alert for coastal phenomena will be activated on Friday, since there will be winds of more than 50 kilometers per hour, which will cause waves of two to three meters on the Mediterranean coast of the Region during the early morning hours.

cold wind hall



However, in the rest of the country, the ‘Patricia’ storm will cause a corridor of cold winds coming from the northwest due to the difference in atmospheric pressure between the Azores anticyclone and this storm. Thus, Thursday and Friday the northern half of the country will register cloudy skies and rain, especially on the Cantabrian coast, but also in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and some points in the Valencian Community.

According to Aemet, it is “the first time” that a storm is named in the month of August since the naming program was launched in 2017. Therefore, it confirms that the season, which began on September 1, 2022 and will end on August 31, it is already the one with the highest number of high-impact storms named.

During Thursday and Friday the skies will be cloudy and with rain in the north of Galicia and in the Cantabrian communities. The precipitations will be abundant and storms will form in the surroundings of the Pyrenees, Iberian System, also in the Balearic Islands, as well as in other isolated areas of the east of the Peninsula. In these areas, temperatures will drop so much that it will go from about 33 degrees to not exceed 22.

Relief until next week



However, after the passage of the ‘Patricia’ storm, the thermometers will rise again and the heat will continue to be the protagonist of August. This meteorological phenomenon will only be a momentary relief that will leave temperatures that will not exceed 35 degrees at least until Tuesday in almost all towns in the Region of Murcia. Subsequently, as of Wednesday, the mercury will rise again and 40 degrees will be recorded again, according to the Aemet forecast.