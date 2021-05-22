There is no better incentive to finish a project than to think that the idea is going to be taken away from you. Discovering that someone wants to eat your toast tends to magically spur both dedication to work and anger towards the supposed opponent, who will always, obligatorily and passionately, fall from a donkey despite the fact that perhaps he lives inside the most innocent of the inopias.

One of those fruitful Edison vs. Tesla occurred in the field of culinary literature and resulted in two cookbooks as two suns. One was published earlier than expected and the other its launch was delayed no less than 24 years.

I do not know if you are familiar with the life and work of Juana Manuela Gorriti (1818-1892), so just in case I will tell you that this illustrious lady has the honor of having been the first Argentine novelist as well as a journalist, teacher and pioneer of feminism. After residing for many years in Bolivia and Peru and being at the peak of her literary fame, Juana Manuela returned definitively to Argentina in 1886.

Installed in the city of Salta, she prepared to finish several works that she had in mind, among which was a curious recipe book made with formulas collected in various South American countries. The idea arouses both suspicion and enthusiasm, so Gorriti decides to postpone it and dedicate himself to other more discreet tasks. For example, a collection of historical biographies (‘Profiles’) that is almost to the point of candy at the end of 1889 when, suddenly, he learns that on the other side of the Atlantic they want to “steal” his gastronomic plan.

On December 12, 1889, he wrote to his friend the Peruvian writer Ricardo Palma, telling him clearly the reason for his indignation: «… I was preparing to immediately publish ‘Perfiles’ when this work, which was already where my editor, had to leave the field to the immediate publication of ‘Eclectic Cuisine’ because of a common incident in literary life ».

It turned out that a mutual friend, traveling through Spain, had run into Emilia Pardo Bazán in Barcelona. They first spoke about American literature, then about the work of Juana Manuela and at the end the friend –Santiago Estrada– ended up bringing up the subject of the Argentine cookbook.

“The illustrious Galician woman gladly savored my idea!” Exclaims Gorriti in his letter. According to his version, Dona Emilia replied that she was not going to be less. “Well, I too,” he said, “will publish very soon, as a gift to my readers, the delicious bites of Spanish cuisine.” As if that were not enough, the day after that news, Juana Manuela read in ‘La Nación’ the announcement that the Coruña was going to publish a new book entitled ‘Spanish cuisine’.

A Coruña muse



What do you want more for? Gorriti left everything he had in hand and gave such a shoe to his cookbook that ‘Eclectic Cuisine’ would end up seeing the light of day a few months later, in the summer of 1890. That culinary collection ended up becoming one of the key works of Latin American gastronomy While the tasty project of Doña Emilia was not known until 1913, when she took out in her ‘Women’s Library’ two volumes dedicated to stewing: ‘Ancient Spanish cuisine’ and ‘Modern Spanish cuisine’.

Seen like this, our muse from A Coruña does not come out very well stopped, but it is already known that we should not trust a single point of view. Pardo Bazán never mentioned this episode and there is also evidence of his interest in cooking written before all this happened. In February 1884 and being president of the Provisional Board of Galician Folklore, Doña Emilia mentioned as one of the objectives of this association to study “the traditions of the art of cooking.”

In 1885 he invited the members to collect traditional Galician recipes with which he would make a book that, in addition to being a popular science document, will serve as a useful manual for families, where the ability and skill to season in our own way is already being lost. ». It is clear that she thought that rescuing the coquineal heritage was vital. Much to his regret, that regional cookbook never went from theoretical to practical, but it did not for this reason abandon its aspirations.

To the dismay of Gorriti, as published on October 28, 1889 by the Madrid newspaper ‘La Época’, Pardo Bazán had announced at a dinner with Menéndez Pelayo and the Marquis of Valdeiglesias that he intended to write a book «about Spanish cuisine, with the object of claiming his glory, so mistreated at the moment by nationals and foreigners ». He had the help of another national food enthusiast, Emilio Castelar, who had already promised to sign the preface to the work. Whether or not because of the exit from the ‘Eclectic Cuisine’, the fact is that the Galician woman postponed her idea for 23 long years and we were left without a prologue by Castelar. Oh.