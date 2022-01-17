The Polish Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich striker, won FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award for the second consecutive year with a four-point advantage over Argentine Leo Messi, a former Barcelona attacker and now at Paris Saint Germain.

The five most voted were:

1. Robert Lewandowski (POL) 48 points

2. Leo Messi (ARG) 44

3. Mohamed Salah (EGY) 39

4. Karim Benzema (FRA) 30

5. N’Golo Kante (FRA) 24.

The votes of Colombia

The votes were from the captains of the world’s national teams, coaches and journalists. Goalkeeper David Ospina voted for Colombia as captain.

The goalkeeper voted Argentine Lionel Messi for best player. In second place to Lewandowski, and in third place to Cristiano Ronaldo.

DT Reinaldo Rueda, as Colombia’s coach, also voted for Messi, second for Lewandowski and third for Benzema.

As a Colombian journalist, Diego Rueda, from Caracol Radio, voted, and his choice was Lewandoeski, then Messi, and then Benzema.

Messi, for his part, voted for Best Player for Neymar, his partner at PSG.

