In the North Atlantic, between the triangle formed by Iceland, Norway and the United Kingdom, lie the Faroe Islands. A rocky archipelago comprising 18 inhabited volcanic islands connected to each other by underwater tunnels, ferries, causeways and bridges.

Green and dotted with sheep, the small territory is a semi-independent part of Denmark that enjoys a lot of autonomy.

They have their own government and parliament and have established their own tax system.

If we talk about sport, the islands -with a Viking past- have their own national football team dependent on UEFA.

Unlike Denmark, the Faroe Islands are not a member of the European Union. They have negotiated separate trade and fisheries treaties with their neighbors and run their own welfare state, already quite high in the Nordic countries.

It is precisely the fishing industry that supports most of its economy and has been the main engine for decades.

The Faroese are a seafaring people specializing in the ocean, fisheries, shipping, shipping, aquaculture, oceanography, marine biology and biotechnology, as well as marine-related engineering and physics.

One of the main advantages is its tax system.

Considered one of the most efficient in the world, it gives very few headaches to its inhabitants, who mostly do not have to file a tax return every year.

A dream for those who abhor bureaucracy and paperwork that comes with complying with tax obligations.

Its centralized system automatically collects taxes and disburses aid without having to do anythingwhile adjusting, for example, the retention of a citizen who has lost his job.

An unemployed person does not contribute the same to society as the owner of a company. What’s more, almost always the tax burden falls on the one with the most income and the subsidies are dedicated to the most vulnerable scales.

How can the authorities make all the calculations and adapt as the daily circumstances of their citizens change?

“Apparently it is a very efficient tax system to administer. And the main reason is simplicity. There are no deductions, credits or exceptions to the ordinary tax treatment that do exist in almost all jurisdictions in the world”, explains Giullio Allevato, professor from IE Law School at IE University.

Simplicity and automation

In other words, the Faroe Islands tax code does not contemplate income tax deductions or includes only a few.

This makes it very simple and allows to automate the system because all the calculations are much simpler.

Then it is very easy for the taxpayer and for the tax authority to determine the tax base and the tax that must be paid.

Another of the premises on which this highly praised tax system is based is the size of the population, which does not reach 50,000 people.

Anywhere in the United States would be considered a “town” rather than a “country.”

One third of the citizens live in the capital, Tórshavn.

cutting edge technology

“We are talking about a very small jurisdiction. Therefore, it does not have all those social, political and economic complexities that most European states or the United States face,” Allevato adds.

Another reason for this expert of the proper functioning is the digitization of the tax authoritywhich involves getting rid of a lot of paperwork.

“The Feore Islands are very technologically advanced and have the ability to access and process a large amount of data. And this helps a lot to improve the efficiency of the tax system,” he says.

A system of this type contrasts with what happens in most countries in the world, where it is the employer or the company that withholds (or collects) the taxes to transfer them to the State.

So you are forced to invest a lot in administrative resources and money to comply with the law.

In the Faroe Islands it is the opposite.

The government is capable of calculating the taxes that correspond to almost any taxpayer without the need for the intervention of the employer.

The tax authority has access to a lot of relevant tax, banking, labor, social security information…

“In other countries, the tax code is full of special rules, deviations from the system. There are many deductions, many credits, many special tax treatments, which make it much more complex to administer,” says the professor.

“Reading the tax code in our countries is something that often only experts can do and not the common taxpayer. And this also makes the work of the tax authority more complex.”

Allevato points to a lack of political will as the cause of the convoluted tax systems that characterize Western countries.

“In most cases, tax expenditures are only the result of lobbying pressures, special favors, special benefits granted to certain industries or to certain taxpayers that can put pressure on governments,” he says.

The IE professor believes that there are too many laws and too many interests involved.

cautious taxpayers

“Resistance to digitizing the tax authority is often also the result of lobby pressure and coupled with the sentiment of certain taxpayers who do not want the tax authority to become efficient, know everything and prefer not to share their life data. private”.

So although it is true that we are talking about a small territory with a very limited population, this is not the only reason.

“There are other small countries where the tax system doesn’t work. So this is a small country that actually implemented a very simple tax system and allowed the tax authority to be efficient because there was the culture to do itand because there was the political will to put it into operation”.

