According to its website, Omega Pro has 1.8 million members in 100 countries. However, the Superintendency of Banking and Insurance of Peru (SBS) warns that it is a pyramid scheme and asks people not to give their money. A few days ago, one of his managers was captured in Mexico, the Peruvian Juan Carlos Reynoso.

In June 2020, the SBS included Omega Pro in the list of informal financial entities that operate in Peru without permission.

(Keep reading: Pyramid? The alerts behind the alleged hack of OmegaPro).

Imagine that a company asks you to invest your money starting at $100. He tells him that if he does, after 12 months he will receive triple.

In addition, it assures you that if you recruit more people, you will receive 7% of what each one of them gives. An easy business, very profitable, incomparable, you will think. This is how the Omega Pro pyramid scheme works, according to an alert launched by the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and AFP (SBS) of Peru.

(Keep reading: Nicolás Arrieta accuses Yeferson Cossio of participating in a network scam).

In June 2020, the SBS included Omega Pro in the list of informal financial entities that operate in Peru without permission.

The Superfinanciera has already referred to this business model in Colombia. See also Bank of Italy sees growth gray: with total stop of Russian gas GDP at -1% Photo: Twitter: @_OmegaPro

At that time, the SBS warned citizens that any public offer about business schemes that offer high profits in exchange for their money, may constitute a pyramid scheme or a scam, so precautions should be taken in the case.

(Also: The ways they are using to rob the elderly in Bogotá).

Omega Pro does not have a RUC or physical offices in Peru. It also does not have a telephone number, a mailbox to receive claims, or a legal representative, indicates a report from the Sudaca portal.

The platform offered great income to its investors.

Despite this, Omega Pro has continued to attract money and new customers.

In recent weeks, the platform has gained notoriety after the arrest in Mexico of its manager for Latin America, the Peruvian Juan Carlos Reynoso, who fell during a police operation for alleged money laundering and illicit drug trafficking, reported the City Prosecutor’s Office. from Mexico.

(Keep reading: They denounce a new ‘robbery’ in a Playa Blanca account: almost $5 million).

The Mexican portal El Financiero detailed that Reynoso was arrested along with five other people at the offices of Black Wall Street Capital. Long weapons, $170,000 in cash and what is presumably cocaine were confiscated.

El Financiero also indicated that Black Wall Street Capital would be a company dedicated to financial management and advice and that it would have ties to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful criminal gangs in the world.

(Also: Be careful! Fake letter from the District circulates with offers of employment in Bogotá).

The Omega Pro Story

The Omega Pro platform was born in 2019. It experienced rapid growth during the coronavirus pandemic. According to their portal, they are now in 100 countries.

It is registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a tax haven located in the Caribbean.

Its founder is the Indian Dilawar Singh. According to a December 2020 Forbes India article, he studied sports in Germany, owns three companies in the world of trading, investment and banking, and has 12 years of experience in network marketing.

What have they said in Colombia?

In Colombia, the Financial Superintendency has warned in various communications that Omega Pro, being a foreign firm, does not have the supervision and surveillance of the Superintendency, and also “that there is no known international body or authority to which it can turn when the promises of return of resources and the payments of benefits or returns are breached and that a certain address of the firm or the identity of those responsible have not been identified”.

“It has been the subject of various warnings worldwide by authorities such as the National Securities Market Commission of Spain, the Commission for the Financial Market of Chile, the Superintendency of Banks and Insurance of Peru, the Securities Commission of Argentina, the French Financial Market Authority and this Superintendency, since its promoters are not authorized to promote or publicize investment services within said jurisdictions”, indicated the Superintendency.

More news:

‘Camilo’ fell, the scammer who negotiated with auction houses on Facebook

The simple measure that can help you avoid falling for an online scam

Mother and daughter scammed people with bogus subsidies to buy homes

GDA THE COMMERCE