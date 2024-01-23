Home page World

The number of people addicted to alcohol is increasing. In this country, under certain circumstances, you can drink beer and wine at the age of 14. And in other countries?

There are several Reasons to describe Germany as “drug-savvy”., as Ingo Iljas Michels from the Frankfurt Institute for Addiction Research (ISFF) put it. One topic is alcohol addiction: According to an extrapolation, around 1.06 million men and 467,000 women have received this diagnosis from a doctor or clinic.

Alcohol addiction in Germany is becoming more common

The numbers show an almost continuous increase over the past few years, as shown in an evaluation published on Monday (January 22nd) by the Institute for Health System Research of the Barmer health insurance company.

The most recent data is from 2022. According to the projection, in the previous year there were 1.04 million men and 462,000 women who were diagnosed with alcohol dependence, and in 2017 around one million men and 453,000 women. However, this does not take into account whether doctors may make the diagnosis earlier today than in previous years. Conclusions about the number of alcohol addicts overall – including those without a medical diagnosis – can only be drawn to a limited extent.

The special rule on alcohol consumption from the age of 14 is unique in Europe

Together with their parents, German 14-year-olds who drink alcohol are not committing a crime. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia/ xMonkeybusinessx

In Germany you can drink hard alcohol from the age of 18, and beer, wine and sparkling wine from the age of 16. And there is a special rule: If your father or mother is present, public consumption of alcohol is permitted from the age of 14. The federal government's addiction and drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert, criticizes this.

“This regulation is unique in Europe,” said Blienert. “This reflects the anachronistic perception that we don’t have an alcohol problem in Germany. But we have a big problem with alcohol consumption.” Blienert, who also Finds the consumption of laughing gas problematic, spoke out in favor of a uniform age limit of 18 years for all addictive substances. “This is also the recommendation that many doctors support.”

Other countries regulate whether young people are allowed to drink alcohol

What is it like in other countries in Europe and other continents? When can you legally drink alcohol there? BuzzFeed Germany shows you which countries have strict age regulations – and in which you can drink alcohol earlier.

If there is a specific minimum age for low-proof alcohol in the country, it is in parentheses. If it is missing, the minimum age applies for all types of alcohol.

1. France

Any alcohol from 18 years (under parental supervision, beer and wine from 16 years).

2. Spain

3. Italy

4. USA

5. Türkiye

6.Thailand

7. South Korea

Any alcohol from 20 years (beer and wine from 19 years).

8. Canada

Except for the cities of Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec, where you must be 18 years old.

9. Brazil

10. Paraguay

The country is the only exception in South America where the age limit is not 18.

11. Norway

Any alcohol from 20 years (alcohol up to 22 percent from 18 years)

Also Germany tolerates advertising for alcoholwhile other countries are much stricter.

(With material from dpa)