Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Press Split

There is often talk about whether Aladdin, Flynn Rider or Prince Eric is the best, but do you actually know how old the princes are?

If you have been to BuzzFeed DE before, then you know one thing: We love to talk about the official and unofficial princesses and princes from Disney-Universe. In every way imaginable!

We have not only discussed whether to Disney men could not simply be replaced by a piece of breadbut those Princes of course also ranked according to their hotness.

But what we noticed again and again: Sometimes we have no idea what the princes’ names are, let alone how old they are. And because that’s kind of weird, we want to change that today and did some research. And during this search we found that there aren’t that many official details about the question of age.

So, below we have compiled as best as we can how old the Disney princes – and their princesses in comparison – really are, or at least estimated to be:

Aladdin, Eric and the Beast: How old are 11 of your favorite Disney princes View photo gallery

Well, did you guess all of them correctly? Oh, you want more content about them? Well, then go to our Disney quiz on a first date and we’ll tell you which prince suits you.