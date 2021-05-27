ofMartina Lippl shut down

In NRW, new corona rules will apply from Friday. The relaxations are based on the 7-day incidence. It’s a little complicated. An overview.

Düsseldorf – The number of corona cases in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is going down. From this Friday (May 28th) in North Rhine-Westphalia, new corona rules will apply. The 7-day incidence is decisive for whether a district or an urban district is allowed to relax. The new corona rule provides for three so-called incidence levels, which contain different opening steps or tightening. The figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) apply.

NRW: Clubs and discos are allowed to open from September

Depending on the incidence level, districts and urban districts can take the opening steps. In advance, NRW made it clear: Clubs and discos may not reopen until September 1, 2021 at the earliest. According to the NRW government, major events such as folk festivals or rifle festivals are possible from this point in time at the earliest if the number of infections is “sustained low”. However, private parties in the open air are allowed at level 1 (under 35) with up to 100 people, inside with up to 50. At private events, up to 250 guests can celebrate outside without a test and 100 guests inside with a test – but “without Party”.

Corona in NRW – daycare center back to normal operation

The daycare centers in North Rhine-Westphalia will return to regular operations on June 7th. The group separation is canceled. There is a comprehensive range of voluntary tests for children and carers. The country provides two tests per week. “As of this week, the facilities and day care workers will receive the child-friendly” Lolli “tests for their own use by the parents,” reports NRW.

NRW: Step-by-step plan of the new Corona Protection Ordinance (from May 28, 2021)

Level 1: 7-day incidence below 35 – greatly relaxed rules

Level 2: 7-day incidence below 50 to 35.1 – relaxed rules

Level 3: 7-day incidence 100 to 50.1 – stricter rules

NRW: When do the incidence levels and the rules come into force?

Easings only come into effect when the incidence has fallen below for five consecutive working days. The relaxed rules then apply from the day after next.

Stricter rules only come into force if the limit value of the incidence level is exceeded in a district or town for three days in a row. The stricter rules then apply from the day after next.

NRW three-step plan from incidence below 100

As already mentioned, the NRW step-by-step plan for the corona openings provides for different opening steps. It starts at an incidence of 100. Even in Hagen, the 7-day incidence fell to 95.4 on Thursday. On Wednesday the value was still over 100. Here is a brief overview:

Retail: If the 7-day incidence is stable below 100, shopping in the entire retail trade is possible without a negative corona test.

Gastro: Level 3 – i.e. if the value is below 100 – outdoor catering is open with a test and mandatory seating. The so-called perimeter consumption ban is no longer applicable. Level 2 – below a value of 50 – does not require testing and seating in outdoor restaurants. The indoor catering is allowed to open – but again only with a test and space requirement. In the case of canteens for employees, however, the obligation to test is no longer required.

Culture: In the cultural area, events are allowed outside with up to 500 people at level 3 (incidence 100 to 50.1).

Sports: Contact-free outdoor sports are limited in level 3 on and outside of sports facilities with up to 25 people – unlimited in all other levels. Outside, up to 500 spectators are allowed with a test, seating plan and no percentage capacity limit.

