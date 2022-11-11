Three researchers fit in the Omega Seamaster II. The submarine looks small next to the giant corals that grow on the vertical walls that characterize the underwater topography around the Maldives. Cliffs like this one start at 30 meters and continue to 500 meters. An as yet undescribed ecosystem was seen from the submarine: ‘the trapping zone’.

The Maldives, a volcanic archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is known as a hotspot for divers, but ocean life hundreds of meters below had never been mapped before. Warming of the seawater due to climate change has major consequences for coral reefs, among other things, which is why the state of underwater life is currently being mapped so that changes can be monitored. Between September 4 and October 7, researchers from the Maldives Marine Research Center and the University of Oxford therefore extensively studied ocean life.

The new ecosystem, which has been declared a ‘capture zone’, is located at a depth of 500 meters. Here, predators such as sharks, tuna and other large fish feed on micronekton – swimming organisms from 2 to 20 centimeters in size. Normally, micronektons surface at night and plunge back into the depths at dawn, a cycle known as “vertical migration.” But in this area they do not reach the deep sea, which officially begins at 500 meters depth. They run aground at a depth of 500 meters.

A perfect hunting area for predators, who have been spotted there in abundance. The researchers spotted tiger sharks, greylag sharks, sand tiger sharks, tope swallow sharks, spiny sharks, scalloped hammerhead sharks, silky sharks and the rare bramble shark. The combination of the volcanic underwater landscape with cliffs and plains, the resulting behavior of the prey animals and the diversity of predators means that the researchers have declared the zone at 500 meters depth as a new ecosystem.

It is likely that the ecosystem will also exist around other oceanic islands and also on the slopes of continents, the researchers write in a press release. They hope to publish about their finds early next year.