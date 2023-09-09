Home page politics

The heads of state and government of the leading nations meet at the G20 summit in New Delhi. They shouldn’t hear anything about the monkey plague.

New Delhi – In addition to the India Gate and the Lotus Temple, hundreds of thousands of people and tens of thousands of vehicles, the cityscape of New Delhi also includes countless rhesus monkeys. Which in turn presents the organizers of the G20 summit with a delicate task. Because the primates don’t care that more than a dozen of the world’s most important politicians meet in their adopted homeland to exchange ideas and define strategies for a better future.

The representatives of the traffic light government in New Delhi: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (r.) is there together with Finance Minister Christian Lindner. © IMAGO/dts news agency

To put it bluntly: The rhesus monkey itself would have no problem tearing his speech script out of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s hand or biting US President Joe Biden’s finger – even if biting attacks are very rare. The animals would probably have a lot of fun with the SPD politician’s eye patch.

Monkey plague at the G20 summit: Men imitate the sounds of natural enemies

To ensure that such momentous encounters do not occur in the first place, the Indians have taken precautions in their capital, including: Mirrorthe Picture and the Small newspaper report from Austria. Accordingly, so-called “monkey men” will be deployed around the summit this weekend. More than 30 of these “monkey wallahs” were hired by the city council to imitate the calls of the aggressive langurs. These are the natural enemies of the rhesus monkeys and command them significantly more respect than any head of state or government in this world ever could.

The news agency afp quotes Vice City Council Chairman Satish Upadhyay: “We cannot remove the monkeys from their natural habitat, so we have set up a team of 30 to 40 men to scare the monkeys away.” These langur impersonators would be stationed in the delegation hotels and other locations , where rhesus monkeys are often spotted.

Rhesus monkeys in New Delhi: Langur dummies and feeding in forests should help

But because the city council really doesn’t want to leave anything to chance – after all, the whole world is watching India’s capital – life-size langur dummies are also being put up, it goes on to say. Another means of treating the rhesus monkey according to the German Primate Center can reach a body length of up to 66 centimeters, causing fear.

Monkeys in the city: As here in Jaipur, rhesus monkeys have long been living among humans in India. © IMAGO / imagebroker



In addition, the authorities had already started feeding the rhesus monkeys in forested areas in the run-up to the G20 summit. There is hope that the animals will settle there and avoid New Delhi.

The authorities are said to be more rigorous with other wild animals. It is reported that the street dogs were caught. However, according to the official announcement, they should be released later.

Monkeys and India: Animals are sacred because of deity and also live in temples

However, they have to keep their hands away from the rhesus monkeys. Even if they have long been perceived as a nuisance. But alongside cows, elephants and tigers, monkeys are also sacred to Indians. The background is the legend of the monkey god Hanuman. He is said to have set out with his army of monkeys to free Sita, the wife of the god Rama, from the power of a demon. Many monkeys now also live in the country’s holy temples.

In the past, attempts had already been made to drive away rhesus monkeys in New Delhi with the help of specially trained langurs. For decades, men patrolled the streets of the city with them for this purpose. However, for animal welfare reasons, this practice is a thing of the past.

The rhesus monkeys will continue to shape the image of New Delhi even after the G20 summit. Although there are different opinions as to the reason behind their presence, animal rights activists see humans themselves as the main cause. Because the self-proclaimed crown of creation would increasingly take away the animals’ natural habitat – by building more and more buildings there. (mg)