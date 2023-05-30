Netflix It continues to give people something to talk about, after fulfilling its promise to implement measures so that people stop sharing their accounts with friends and people who do not live in the same house. Added the option to add users to your main account at an additional cost and this has people outraged. A message appeared on users’ screens asking them to confirm their devices, and many chose to ignore it. So today we tell you what he is going to do Netflix about it and how it knows you’re sharing your account away from home.

Through a verification code that is sent to the email registered in your account. Netflix confirm that the devices you use are connected to the same network, if you ignore the message that asks you to do this, the company takes the addresses IP of each device to verify that they are all in the same house.

It is important to mention that Netflix assured that tracking would not be used by GPS to determine the location of users and their devices. But they do define a “home” as a family of devices that are connected to the same network Wifiso if you share your account with your brother who lives one block from your house, you will have to pay the additional fee for $69 MXN so that both of you continue to use the service without problems or your brother will have to open his own account Netflix.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: I understand what Netflix wants to do with this, but I think many types of situations are not taken into account. When these measures were announced, a person uploaded a TikTok saying that he tried to clarify doubts with the Netflix technical service and that they hung up on him because they had no answers. One of his main doubts was: I have a weekend home, and it doesn’t seem fair to me that I have to pay a subscription for that home that I visit from time to time. I don’t know if there is a way to corroborate each case, but I think the easiest thing to do was to continue with a model that is now an advantage for competitors.