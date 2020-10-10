Rafael Nadal continues to make history. The Spaniard, after defeating Diego Schwartzman in the semifinals, has qualified for his thirteenth final at Roland Garros and for the 28th overall of a Grand Slam. Sa 19 titles in the previous 27 finals. On Sunday he will look for his 20th great against Djokovic or Tsitsipas, which would equalize him with Roger Federer, The most successful with 20. In total, Nadal has 12 wound at Roland Garros, four at the US Open, two at Wimbledon and one in Australia.

Has faced 10 different rivals in Grand Slam finals: Mariano Puerta, Roger Federer, Robin Soderling, Tomas Berdych, Novak Djokovic, David Ferrer, Stanislas Wawrinka, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvédev. If Tsitsipas beat Djokovic in the other semi-final, it would be the 11th.

This is how Nadal did in his 27 Grand Slam finals (19-8)

1. Roland Garros, 2005 (Win)

At 19, Nadal conquered Paris for the first time. Surely no one imagined that, at the moment, he would do it ten times more. The Spaniard defeated Argentine Mariano Puerta in the final in four sets 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1 and 7-5.

2. Roland Garros, 2006 (Win)

Second consecutive year with final and title in Paris. It was no longer surprising, but with 20 years Nadal began to forge a legend after defeating Roger Federer for the first time in the final of a great 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 and 7-6 (4)

3. Wimbledon, 2006 (Loss)

Nadal’s first loss in a Grand Slam final came to third. He lost to Federer in London, being the only final in which he has received a donut 0-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) and 3-6

4. Roland Garros, 2007 (Win)

Again against Federer, Nadal won his third consecutive title in Paris in a final that was decided in four sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

5. Wimbledon, 2007 (Loss)

Second year in the final in London against the same opponent, Roger Federer, and also with defeat. He was resisting the title on the grass after falling in a disputed final that was decided in the fifth set 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2 and 2-6

6. Roland Garros, 2008 (Victory)

Nadal kept writing his name in history. Fourth consecutive victory in Paris and the third in a row against Roger Federer, whom he swept 6-1, 6-3 and 6-0

7. Wimbledon, 2008 (Victory)

The party of parties. Nadal won his first Wimbledon in what is considered by many to be the best match in history after defeating Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8) and 9-7 in a final To remember. Rafa finally, at the third time, conquered the grass of London.

8. Australian Open, 2009 (Victory)

Nadal’s only win in Australia, for now. He got the title after beating Federer once again in a final that was also decided in the fifth set 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 and 6-2.

9. Roland Garros, 2010 (Win)

The first of Nadal’s big three in 2010, possibly the best year of his career. After falling in 2009 in the second round against Soderling, the Spaniard took revenge on the Swede and defeated him in the final the following year with forcefulness 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4.

10. Wimbledon, 2010 (Win)

Nadal’s second and final trophy in London so far, after defeating Czech Thomas Berdych 6-3, 7-5 and 6-4.

11. US Open, 2010 (Win)

In his first final in the United States, Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 and 6-2 and, at the age of 24, he became the youngest player to conquer the Big Four.

12. Roland Garros, 2011 (Win)

The sixth cup of the Musketeers for Nadal, the fourth against Roger Federer. The Spaniard defeated the Swiss in four sets 7-5, 7-6 (3), 5-7 and 6-1.

13. Wimbledon, 2011 (Loss)

Nadal fell in London for the first time, in a final, to a rival other than Federer. The executioner was Novak Djokovic, who won in four sets 4-6, 1-6, 6-1 and 3-6.

14. US Open, 2011 (Loss)

For the second year in a row, Nadal reached three Grand Slam finals. This time one of the three won, for the plenary session of 2010 (three of three). In the United States, he lost again to Djokovic in four sets 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3) and 1-6.

15. Australian Open, 2012 (Loss)

Nadal started the year reaching the final in Australia, but could not win the title after falling to the same rival who took his measure during that time: Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5 (5) and 5-7.

16. Roland Garros, 2012 (Win)

The seventh and, now, against Djokovic. Nadal defeated the Serbian in the final after four sets 6-4, 6-3, 2-6 and 7-5.

17. Roland Garros, 2013 (Win)

Spanish final in Paris between Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer. The one from Jávea completed a brilliant tournament, but could do little in the final against Manacor 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3.

18. US Open, 2013 (Victory)

Rafa’s second title in the United States after defeating Novak Djokovic in four sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1 in the final.

19. Australian Open, 2014 (Loss)

A limping Nadal, with physical problems, had as his executioner a Swiss, but this time it was not Roger Federer. Wawrinka took the final in four sets 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 3-6.

20. Roland Garros, 2014 (Win)

Another one, the ninth. Rafa conquered Paris one more year after defeating Djokovic in four sets 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and 6-4.

21. Australian Open, 2017 (Loss)

With no finals in 2015 and 2016, Nadal’s future was uncertain. However, he returned to the highest level despite falling in the final to a Federer who also went through a significant bump, both showing the reason for their award-winning careers. Swiss victory in five sets 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 and 3-6.

22. Roland Garros, 2017 (Victory)

Without a doubt, one of those that the Balearic Islands enjoyed the most. Three years later, Nadal returned to conquer Paris. He did so after defeating Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3 and 6-1.

23. US Open, 2017 (Win)

Four years later Nadal won again in the United States. He did it after defeating the surprising South African Kevin Anderson in three sets 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4.

24. Roland Garros, 2018 (Victory)

The eleventh. Rafa Nadal won once again in Paris. This time against a new rival, Dominic Thiem, whom he clearly beat 6-4, 6-3 and 6-2.

25. Australian Open, 2019 (Loss)

Novak Djokovic overwhelmingly beat Nadal in three sets and left the Spaniard with, for the moment, a wound in Australia. The Spaniard fell 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.

26. Roland Garros, 2019 (Victory)

Nadal achieved his twelfth title in Paris. As in 2018, he defeated Austrian Dominic Thiem in four sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-1.

27. US Open, 2019 (Victory)

After almost five hours of play, Nadal beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in New York in an agonizing match that was decided in the fifth set: 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6 and 6-4.

28. Roland Garros, 2020 vs Djokovic