What at first seemed impossible today is a reality: Luis Suárez has just confirmed that he will play in Nacional de Uruguaythe club of his loves, at least until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The options of Europe and the MLS did not convince the ‘Gunman’, who had everything arranged with River Plate if he qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, and now he will have to get physically ready to get into the starting eleven of the “Bolso”, how would you form? We review it.
The 29-year-old goalkeeper is one of the best in the country, he has already established himself for a long time and has even aroused the interest of several clubs on the continent, but for now he remains at Nacional.
The defender, who returned to the club in January of this year, has just converted an impressive goal against Unión de Santa Fe for the Copa Sudamericana.
Léo Coelho, a Brazilian from Nacional, is a patron of the defense and led the list of soccer players with the most clearances (19) in the Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.
The other center-back is called Nicolás Marichal, he is 21 years old and came from the Club Nacional de Football youth academy. He debuted as a first division soccer player on January 11, 2020 for the Champions Challenge Cup against River Plate.
The left back is Camilo Cándido, 27 years old. He stands out for throwing very good centers, perhaps the best centerer in Uruguayan football.
Alfonso Trezza is a Uruguayan footballer who plays as a winger on both wings, also as a right back, taking advantage of his main virtue, speed.
Yonathan Alexis Rodríguez Benítez is a defensive midfielder. Emerging from the youth divisions of Club Sportivo Cerrito, he developed his entire career at said institution until in the 2022 season he was loaned to Club Nacional de Football, where he has earned his place in the middle.
Carballo was the only Nacional player who had been present in all the Uruguayan matches: in all 15 of the Apertura and in all four of the Intermedio. The midfielder started 18 of those games, scoring four goals and providing two assists. He is key to the team.
The 23-year-old is breaking it. Many rumors about her fate since he ends his contract with Nacional de Montevideo in December.
Super skilled winger in 1v1 with a great ability to step on the area and finish off.
The 22-year-old striker from Nacional has 7 goals in 12 starts and is already being sought by several clubs
The strawberry of the dessert. The best ever. The scorer. The gunman. The one who fulfilled the fans’ dreams and came back to bring a little happiness. The eternal Luis Suárez, who would move Gigliotti to the bench.
