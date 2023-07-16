Dhe soil is bone-hard and cracked everywhere: the drought of the past few weeks has clearly left its mark on a field planted with corn on the edge of the Wetterau. Only 200 meters further, however, a completely different picture emerges in a field with pumpkin plants and courgettes. Jonas Weisel and Anne Fay reach into a pale yellow mass made of straw and other plant parts next to the growing seedlings and push them aside. A well-drained soil emerges: soft and fine-grained. No sign of cracks.

Thorsten Winter Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for central Hesse and the Wetterau.

A few days ago it rained a little around her farm in Lich-Eberstadt – according to Weisel’s estimate, five to six liters per square meter. However, this rain is not the decisive factor for the moisture in the field. Rather, it is due to the shredded plant parts applied around the crops. It is a mixture of peas, vetches and rye. It not only ensures that the soil is reliably moistened, the mulch also has other advantages for agriculture, as Fay and Weisel have found out for themselves over the past three years.