More than nine million full-time employees have to reckon with low retirement savings. Are you one of them too?

Of the currently around 22 million full-time employees in Germany who are subject to social insurance contributions, around 9.3 million currently receive a monthly pension in old age pension of less than 1500 euros.

This emerges from a response from the Federal Ministry of Labor to a request from the Left Party, which was announced in Berlin on Monday (September 11th). Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch spoke of a “social explosive device” and called for significant pension increases. He already had it in July low average pension criticized.

Find out whether you can get over the 1500 euro pension

In order to receive the retirement salary of 1,500 euros, you must have currently worked 40 hours a week for 45 years and have reached an hourly wage of 20.78 euros. That corresponds to a gross monthly wage of 3,602 euros. In order to receive a pension of more than 1,500 euros, your gross monthly salary must be higher than this. The numbers come from the government response, which was first reported on Editorial Network Germany (RND) had reported.

For a future monthly pension of 1200 euros, an hourly wage of 16.62 euros is currently required for a weekly working time of 40 hours over 45 years. That corresponds to a gross monthly wage of 2,882 euros. With a pension of 1,300 euros, an hourly wage of 18.01 euros or a monthly gross wage of 3,122 euros would be necessary.

You may be able to compensate for a low salary by looking for alternative pension insurance early enough. examples are Riester, Rürup and private pension provision.

Pensions remain low even after the increase in the minimum wage

The increase in the statutory minimum wage also changes this situation RND-Reportedly not fundamental. Even after its increase to 12.41 euros planned for the beginning of 2024, the recipients were still a long way from the 16.62 euros that would be needed for a later pension of 1,200 euros.

“The current minimum wage and the federal government’s planned increases are leading to poverty in old age, even after 45 years of hardship,” said Bartsch RND-Newspapers. “This is cynical and disrespectful towards millions of employees.” Bartsch called for the minimum wage to be increased to 14 euros from January 2024.

