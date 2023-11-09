Home page World

From: Cefina Gomez

Split

The most expensive finca in Mallorca is only rented out to the super-rich by owner Mats Wahlström. (Symbolic image) © Ingo Wohlfeil/dpa

Personal chef, home cinema and much more: The 59-year-old entrepreneur Mats Wahlström rents out his noble villa on Mallorca to the rich and famous.

Alaró – Mats Wahlström, a Swedish entrepreneur, has been the owner of the luxurious estate “Spirit of Son Fuster” for several years. The property is located according to the Mallorca Magazine near the picturesque village of Alaró in the middle of Mallorca. The 40 hectare property, on which a former Mallorcan manor house from 1350 stands, now has a lot of luxury to offer. Blessed is the one who enjoys it. Because the property has a proud price.

Luxury meets history: The guests of the finca on Mallorca should still not miss anything

Wahlström has carefully renovated and modernized the luxury finca, paying particular attention to preserving the historical part. Underfloor heating, air conditioning and insulated windows ensure that guests can enjoy a comfortable indoor temperature of 23 degrees all year round. Certainly advantageous if there are storms on Mallorca again, as was the case recently during a severe storm.

The “Spirit of Son Fuster” finca largely serves as an exclusive hotel and is often home to internationally known professional footballers, pop stars and respected business people who are looking for relaxation in Mallorca. The finca is unlikely to open its doors to average earners: a week costs between 83,000 and 100,000 euros. Included in the price: Switch off, even as a world star. Discretion and protecting the privacy of guests are our top priority.

In this Mallorca villa you stay to yourself

The concept of the most expensive finca in Mallorca is similar to that of a five-star hotel, with the difference that it can only be booked by a single group. The service team of ten people, including our own chef, are available exclusively to guests; and around the clock.

Luxury finca owner Mats Wahlström was engaged to actress Ursula Karven. © dpa

During a tour of the property, Wahlström, the ex-boyfriend of actress Ursula Karven (“Holiday Affair”), shows how every detail in the rooms has been thought through. Historical elements such as a restored olive press and a redesigned water cistern give the Mallorca finca the necessary charm. There are also modern facilities such as an office area and a cinema room. Sports enthusiasts will find a volleyball court, hiking trails, an outdoor gym, a horse ranch and a spa area to relax.

The Mallorca property also delights outdoor fans

Mallorca is not only known for its party mile, but also for its breathtaking hiking trails. There are enough of them in the area and on the extensive property. In addition to the beautiful nature, the “Spirit of Son Fuster” is also home to fruit trees and vegetable gardens. In the future, space will even be created for a truffle farm. A heated swimming pool and an award-winning sound system are designed to ensure a pleasant stay in every season.

Mats Wahlström, adventurer and successful hotelier, is inspired by his travels and experiences. In addition to his luxury property in Mallorca, he also owns properties in Costa Rica, Switzerland and Sweden. He creates retreats for discerning guests and focuses on constantly creating new concepts. Guests should be pampered with a unique experience. Who could blame Wahlström for the fact that his property is occasionally graced by his own company? (Cefina Gomez)