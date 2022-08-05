For most TopGear readers, it was mainly a nice game of daydreaming when a shipment of old Mercedes vans from Defense was auctioned by the government. The spacious Vario is a nice basis for a camper conversion. For a nice offer, the eleven old vans of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and the Army were allowed to go with new owners.

If you search for Vario campers on De Grote Search Engine, you will come across a lot of inspiration for converting the Mercedes vans into a mobile home. There are even companies that offer turnkey conversions. Anyone who has considered making an offer (or has bid too low) is naturally very curious about how much the vans ultimately cost.

How much did Defense Mercedes vans cost

The auction of Domains Movable Property has now been closed and the winning bids have been published. The lowest winning bid was 2,466 euros for the green Vario with missing parts (presumably disassembled after a collision) and a flat tire. The other Mercedes vans went for prices between 5,000 and 10,000 euros, with most of them just above 8,000 euros.

On top of the winning bid, the buyers have to pay a 15 percent premium to Domains Movable Affairs. If the buyers put the vans on the road in the Netherlands, there will be some costs involved, since there is no valid Dutch registration number on the cars and there is no Certificate of Conformity. It is of course possible that the vans go abroad.

You’ll hear from us again when the next interesting batch of Defense vehicles appears online.