On June 20, the Copa América 2024 began and soccer lovers have been able to enjoy each match of their favorite team. It has also been observed that in the vast majority of matches, the stadiums have been full, especially when they have played the national teams of Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.

In this new edition of the most important football tournament in South America, several international players have been seen representing their countries, and for some of them it will be the last competition at the national team level, That’s why they enjoy every match and giving the fans a better show.

Something that has been evident during the course of the tournament is the massive attendance by fans to the states, since, in the different matches, the stands have been full, which is why many users on social networks wonder how much it costs to go. still 2024 Copa America match in the United States.

How much do Copa América tickets cost?

Ticket prices vary depending on the phase of the tournament, since, for the group phase, tickets can be purchased from approximately $50 to $900, depending on the match and the stadium. This was announced by the ticket sales page ‘Ticketmaster’.

In the quarter-finals, tickets have a different value, the cheapest goes from 140 dollars to 900 dollars on average, and this may increase depending on who the qualified teams are.

For the semifinals the value is between $390 and $1,000 depending on the location of the stadium. and depending on who the rival is, as can be seen on the official page of the Copa América 2024.

To determine third and fourth place, the cheapest ticket costs between $115 and the most expensive is around $250, and the game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As expected, the tickets for the grand final are the most expensive of the event, since it means the culmination of the tournament and the fans will not only enjoy a football spectacle, but you will also be able to see the presentation of the singer Shakira, she will be in charge of the final ceremony.

The event is on July 14th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and the cheapest ticket is at 1,200 dollars average, while the most expensive is approximately 8,000 dollars.

In Colombian pesos, the cheapest ticket would have a value between 4,900,000 pesos and the most expensive 33,000,000 pesos.

