Lapo Elkann, stellar earnings and endless assets. Here’s what it amounts to

Scion of the Agnelli family and protagonist for years of Italian gossip magazines. Lapo Elkann over the years he has made a lot of talk about himself, even if not always in the best way. But although many know the “bad boy” stories of the lawyer’s nephew, not many know the figures relating to his estate.

Lapo Elkannsecond son of Margherita Agnelli and journalist and writer Alain Elkann, was born in New York and has two other brothers: Johnpresident of the group Stellantis And Geneva. His career began as a metalworker on the Piaggio assembly line in Pontedera in 1994.

From that moment he will change several companies until he arrives first in Ferrari and then into maserati. Only in 2001 he became personal assistant of Henry Kissinger in America but will work with him for only one year due to the precarious health conditions of his grandfather Gianni which bring him back to Italy.

Arrived in the Bel Paese enters Fiat to devote himself to communication and began to launch merchandising of various types. However, only in 2004, when his brother became president of Fiatas well as of Alfa Romeo And Throwwill begin to devote himself to the company, for example by launching the new 500.

In 2007 he launched together with a group of friends Italy Independent, a luxury clothing and accessories company. But that is not all. Among the most important projects, the one launched with Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Ferrari Tailor made And Garage Italy in collaboration with chef Carlo Cracco.

With so many collaborations and intuitions it is not difficult to think that the income of the scion of the Agnelli house is many. Only for his collaboration with Maranello, according to reports Trend-onlineLapo would bring home around 97,614 euros in a year, while his assets would amount to the monstrous figure of around 7 billion euros.

