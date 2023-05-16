Car factories must become CO2 neutral in the near future. How do the car brands solve that? AD Auto visited the factory in Brussels where the Audi Q8 E-Tron is built, and was updated on all the steps that have since been taken to make production climate neutral.

The production of a car takes a huge amount of energy. Enormous robots bend incessantly to perform their tasks. A box of bright light burns at every workplace. The conveyor belt keeps moving endlessly and in the meantime all kinds of robotized vehicles crawl through the factory halls to deliver the necessary parts at exactly the right time everywhere along the assembly line.

Brightly lit shopping street

A little further on, sheet metal parts are welded together and parts are secured with electric hand tools. Laser beams are used to calculate whether all body panels are properly aligned with each other. And then we haven’t even mentioned the climate control in the large assembly halls, so that everyone can work under optimal conditions. By the way: the staff would like to be able to drink their soft drinks cold or their coffee hot during the break.

Audi is working hard to make all factories CO2 neutral © Audi



In short, it is as if you were walking through a brightly lit shopping street on a shopping evening, a few days before Christmas. Something is happening everywhere. In a car factory, however, the energy meters run at full speed every day. And then there is also the transport of all kinds of parts that are produced by external suppliers and delivered to the factory. Nevertheless, the Audi factory in Brussels is now CO2 neutral.

Audi Q8 E-Tron

At this historic location, where a factory was built in the 1940s by the D’Ieteren family (the current Belgian importer of all VW brands), countless cars have been built over the decades, from large American Studebakers and Packards to the first Passats and Golfs. Until Audi took over. There used to be heavy industry here, now Audi’s production facility is almost a laboratory where electric Audi’s Q8 E-Tron are assembled with the greatest precision. To be precise, about 50,000 copies per year.

Audi is working hard to make all factories CO2 neutral © Audi



9.7 megawatts of solar energy

In order to operate in a climate-neutral way, car factories are undergoing a true metamorphosis. While the assembly line continues to run, countless measures are being taken to turn the industry’s ‘carbon footprint’ to ‘zero’. At Audi in Brussels, a coveted certificate has been hanging on the wall since 2018: this factory runs CO2 neutral.

“For ten years now, there have been enough solar panels on the roof of the factory to fill about sixteen football fields,” says Peter d’Hoore, head of external communication at Audi Brussels. “With this, we can generate 50 percent of our energy needs ourselves on sunny summer days, up to 9.7 megawatts. The remaining electricity that we consume comes, for example, from wind farms in the North Sea. Green power. In addition, we plan to install a wind turbine on the factory site soon.”

Audi is working hard to make all factories CO2 neutral © Audi



Hungary

Only the electric Q8 E-Tron and Q8 E-Tron Sportback are currently being produced at Audi in Brussels. In 2022, just over 50,000 cars will be produced. Later this year, the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron Sportback will also be built in Brussels. However, all battery modules for these models come from the Audi factory in Györ, Hungary. Certainly not the shortest route to Brussels. See also Concern in clinics - there is a lack of intensive care staff

“In the past, all battery modules were transported by truck from Hungary,” says d’Hoore. “These parts are now coming here by train. In this way we have been able to reduce CO2 emissions enormously.” But where does the electricity on which the trains commute between Brussels and Györ come from? “We are also 100 percent sure that no electricity comes from coal-fired power stations, for example. All the energy on which the trains run comes from wind and solar farms.”

‘Grey water’

A car factory not only consumes an enormous amount of electricity, but also an enormous amount of water. “Nowadays we use ‘grey water’,” says Chris Stragier, CO2 strategy coordinator at Audi Brussels. “We collect rainwater for this purpose, for example, which is collected in a ‘closed loop’. [een gesloten watercircuit – red.] constantly being reused.”

Audi is working hard to make all factories CO2 neutral © Audi



So no water is drained. “In 2016, our drinking water consumption fell by 100,000 cubic meters – a halving compared to the previous years,” says Stragier. A similar ‘grey water’ system is used, for example, at the Audi factory in Mexico, where the Q5 comes from. There, Audi saves 150,000 cubic meters of drinking water on an annual basis. By 2025, all Audi production facilities must be CO2 neutral.

CO2 compensation will be phased out

A car factory can run (certified) CO2 neutral, but what about suppliers and the transport of parts, for example? "At Audi, we require our suppliers to also invest in CO2-neutral production," says Peter d'Hoore. "However, we cannot escape the fact that CO2 is released at various stages of the entire production process. We are currently solving this by means of CO2 compensation, but we will also phase that out as quickly as possible."

From 2033 only electric

Ultimately, it is not only about the production process, but also about the products themselves. Audi has now announced that it will no longer build cars with petrol or diesel engines from 2033, and will focus entirely on electric models. Since April 2022, no models with diesel engines have been sold in the Netherlands. Later this year, Audi will unveil a fourth electric model series: the Q6 E-Tron. A production version of the A6 E-Tron is also expected, which was still on display as a concept car at the Shanghai auto show in 2021.

