The 2010 World Cup changed Sami Khedira’s life. The German midfielder shone in South Africa with his national team and Real Madrid knocked on his door. At that time it was Jose Mourinho, a newcomer to the Whites, who decided that the Stuttgart man was his man for the center of the field.

In an interview with The Athletic, the now Juventus player tells how was the first call from Jose Mourinho to convince him to arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu. “He wrote me and told me that he had played a great tournament, that he had been watching me for a while and that he could see me playing for him. What kind of question was that? Is Jose Mourinho, the best in the world, interested in me, Sami Khedira, Stuttgart midfielder? I knew it was good but it made me blush and I was very nervous. I flew to Madrid to meet him. We are not talking about tactics, just about winning. I wonder ‘What do you want to achieve? And he said ‘You’re my man’ After a couple of minutes, we hugged and the meeting was over. My first thought was: ‘Have you flown to Madrid for this?’ But, yes, it is the most important message a coach can send you. He has a way of convincing people … He has something in his eyes “, confesses the ex of the whites.

Khedira also took the opportunity to talk about what it is like to be under the Portuguese command. “He’s very direct, he demands a lot. Working with him is not going on a picnic because he doesn’t do anything by halves. If you don’t perform, he’ll give you a smack. But you need to understand that it is because he values ​​you as a player. The maximum is not enough for him and he pushes you to the limit. This is how I became the person I am today. Of course, if he stops talking to you, worry. There you have to be careful, “adds Khedira.

The German has been under the orders of Ancelotti, Allegri, Sarri and now, Pirlo, among others and ensures that in the elite what is most important is the connection between team and coach. “All the coaches you meet at Real Madrid or Juventus have a great level of knowledge of football. He has his philosophy, his formations … but does that coach connect with his team? He has to have that human touch and also , receive it naturally. You can’t act in a dressing room. Jose and Carlo had different ways of leading but the players love them. Look at Hansi Flick or Allegri. Allegri was very tough but then you could talk to him about other things like wine or travel. These people can read the players and make a team. At Bayern they are like a family. They have won for being the best group, “he says.

Within the group at Real Madrid he coincided with Sergio Ramos, Kaká or Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now his teammate at Juventus. With the Portuguese he undoes himself in praise of his work ethic. “Cristiano, Ramos, Kaká … They played more than anyone and then trained more than anyone. I thought I knew what it was to be a professional but they were on another planet. The dedication was total. That’s when I realized that I had ten more hours that I could work on myself in addition to what I was doing in training. I asked Cristiano about good restaurants in Madrid and he told me that most of the time he ate at home and then did extra work. It is no coincidence that he has been at the top for 18 years. For him, football is his life, not his job, “he says.

A winter outing

Khedira’s stint at Juventus is close to coming to an end. The German is in England with permission from Juventus and tries to close his pass to a Premier League team. From the islands they point out that it could be Everton, where he would be under Ancelotti again.

“The Premier is still missing in my collection, it would be the icing on the cake. The game is less interrupted and there are many cons, that’s what I like. I have been preparing with extra work to get to the Premier in shape”, he says for The Athletic, where he also explains that Jose Mourinho was key to trying to get to English football.