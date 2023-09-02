Home page politics

From: Lucia White

One of the symbols of the Wagner group at an impromptu memorial service in memory of Yevgeny Prigozhin near the PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg. © Artem Priakhin/Imago

After the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the question for the Kremlin has become even more pressing: how to maintain Russian influence in Africa?

For a hero of Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin has slipped from the top spots on Russian news sites surprisingly quickly. Apparently, the man who did the dirty work abroad for President Vladimir Putin should quickly disappear from public memory. Now it’s about the structures and business of Wagner, which should be taken over – or maintained.

After his march on Moscow two months ago, Prigozhin felt compelled to hand over heavy military equipment belonging to his National Guard troops and to go into exile. He had already withdrawn from Ukraine and parts of his militia set up camp in Belarus. Since then, Poland and the Baltic states have complained about Wagner units in their neighboring country and have demanded that Minsk throw the troops out of the country altogether.

It is more complicated in Africa and Syria: there, on the one hand, regular Russian armed forces are trying to follow Wagner, but it is not yet foreseeable whether this will succeed. US security analyst John Lechner does not see Prigozhin’s death as decisive for Wagner’s presence in Africa. Speaking to Table.Media, he said: “I think we’re going to see a lot more continuity from Wagner in Africa. For Wagner was also a consequence of Russia’s unwillingness and inability to send regular troops to Africa. Wagner structures are established, the troops have local contacts and experience. It will be difficult to replace them entirely.”

That is exactly what the Russian Defense Ministry seems to be trying to do, at least in Libya and Syria. A day before Prigozhin’s death, Russian media reported on a visit by Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov to Libya. Future military cooperation is said to have been discussed.

According to the Russian investigative journalist Andrei Sakharov, who lives in exile, Yevkurov was already in Syria before Libya, where the intention was to end the collaboration with Wagner. In Syria, Russia maintains a military port in Tartus and a military airport in Hmeimim.

In addition to Libya, Wagner is active on the African continent in Sudan and in the Central African Republic (ZAR). A study by the NGO “Global Initiative” describes the Wagner model there as a “state takeover”. In exchange for mineral resources – especially gold and diamonds – Wagner provides political and military support to the regime of President Touadéra. In Mali, the military government of Faustin-Archange Assimi Goita never officially confirmed Wagner’s presence, instead speaking of Russian military trainers. He calls Putin regularly.

Kremlin warms up old Soviet narratives for Africa

In late June, the Russian president publicly admitted for the first time that the Kremlin is funding Wagner. According to this, the group received the equivalent of around 930 million euros from the state budget from May 2022 to May 2023.

Russia has maintained close ties with many African countries since the Cold War. As recently as July, Putin invited African heads of state and government to the Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg. Although there were fewer participants than planned, Putin once again successfully positioned himself as a friend and helper of Africa and continued the old Soviet narrative of the anti-colonial struggle.

Wagner boss Prigozhin was in St. Petersburg shortly after his attempted uprising. There he was photographed with African participants, including the Chief of Protocol of the Central African Republic. Against this background, both Russia and the African partner countries have an interest in making the Wagner activities appear stable, according to Lechner.

“Others cannot fill the gap”

According to Lechner, Prigozhin’s death does not mean much for the military operations in Africa and the associated economic activities. “Prigozhin as a person will be difficult to replace. Few people have that charisma. But Wagner’s business continues. And Prigozhin himself was never a local leader. In the long term it will probably depend on how the relationship between Wagner and the Russian state is regulated.”

Lechner suspects that Wagner’s influence could even expand in the fragile Sahel. “Niger doesn’t really have another option, I think we’ll see Wagner forces there. And there are no other Russian private militias that could fill this gap.”

Since, according to the governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, western partners have not fulfilled the wishes for stronger military support, Russia is still seen as an alternative for the time being. On Monday, Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, told the UN Security Council: “For its part, Russia will continue to provide full assistance to Mali and other interested African partners on a bilateral, equal and mutually respectful basis.”

Violence against civilians is increasing

The security situation in the Central Sahel is currently deteriorating: from January 2018 to July 2023, violence against civilians has multiplied, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (Acled). The situation is most dramatic in Burkina Faso, where former officer Ibrahima Traoré has ruled as interim president since the coup in autumn 2022: well over 100 attacks were registered every month in 2023.

Niger had the least violence against the population, with 50 or fewer cases per month. But the current ruler, Tchiani, justified his coup a month ago by stating that the security situation had deteriorated.

In Mali, where the UN units of Mission Minusma are gradually handing over their military bases to the government, Islamic State extremists have expanded their control. According to a recent UN report, the Islamists doubled the territory they controlled in less than a year. According to the UN, rival groups close to al-Qaeda are also gaining power. (With Viktor Funk)