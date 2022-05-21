This step comes in conjunction with the registration of confirmed cases of “monkeypox” by the northern neighbor of Morocco, Spain and other European countries, in addition to Canada, the United States and Australia, which raised the concern of many countries, including Morocco.

An official source at the Moroccan Ministry of Health revealed that the competent authorities had taken all necessary precautions at the level of airports, ports and land ports, in order to fortify the Kingdom’s border crossings and prevent the infiltration of this viral disease.

The source confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the Kingdom is trying to work out a proactive plan by monitoring its borders periodically to detect cases carrying the disease before they enter the national territory.

Until the evening of Saturday, Morocco had not announced the detection of any case of the “monkeypox” virus, which is considered one of the rare diseases transmitted from animals to humans, and there is no treatment or vaccine to combat it, according to the Ministry of World Health.

proactive action

The health authorities in Morocco, through the National Center for Health Emergency Operations at the Ministry of Health, are working to monitor the global epidemiological situation of this virus.

The source explained that the Kingdom continues to follow closely and regularly all recommendations issued by the Ministry of World Health and the latest developments in various countries of the world.

The spokesman stressed that caution must be taken despite the fact that no cases of infection have been recorded in the Kingdom, and the need to adhere to the recommendations of the Ministry of World Health and international organizations.

For his part, Professor Mustafa Naji, Director of the Laboratory of Virology at Hassan II University in Casablanca, said that Morocco is not immune from the transmission of this disease, especially after monitoring confirmed cases in the northern neighbor of Spain.

Professor Al-Naji added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that this situation requires taking all proactive measures by the competent authorities, and dealing quickly and effectively with the first case that may be monitored at the borders, to prevent the spread of “monkeypox” infection inside the Kingdom.

Al-Naji also stressed that Morocco has sufficient experience to detect such cases and deal with epidemics or infectious diseases, which it has proven through its management of the Corona pandemic.

The importance of awareness and awareness

For his part, Dr. Tayeb Hamdi, a physician and researcher in health policies and systems, believes that diseases do not recognize borders and that it is difficult to be certain of the ability of any country to prevent disease from crossing its borders, especially if it comes to viruses transmitted through the air.

However, the expert explains, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that controlling the spread of the disease is closely related to the preventive measures taken by each country, and the method of transmission of the virus.

Acidic stresses that the measures taken, whether by health authorities or health staff at the border points, play an important role in preventing the spread of the disease, whether by examining arrivals or by conducting tests to monitor any symptoms or signs associated with the disease, such as fever or the appearance of a rash Prior to subjecting the monitored cases to analyzes or to medical isolation, if necessary.

Hamidi points out that among the necessary measures that must also be taken, citizens are sensitized and sensitized about the new disease in order to avoid the spread of infection among them, calling at the same time to the importance of international cooperation in exchanging data in order to address the disease.

While awaiting accurate data on the ways of transmission of this new virus, Dr. acid called for the need to take care and caution in dealing with animals, and to adopt permanent measures to maintain hygiene and sterilization and adhere to physical distancing.