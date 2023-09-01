v

As to Super Mario Bros. Wonderproducer Takashi Tezuka said that miyamoto “I would give some opinions” and “I would make comments here and there”. Tezuka said in an interview with IGN:

“With Wonder in particular, it was not as if Mr. miyamoto was by our side during all this time whispering in our ears or anything like that. Sometimes he would pass by where we were working, look at things and give some opinions. He would generally look at things and make comments here and there, and even things that didn’t seem like important comments, I’ve worked with him. Mr Miyamoto for a long time and I really get it, so I could understand what he was implying or trying to convey, and we would have conversations around those types of topics.”

A firm opinion that miyamoto had was that the initial design of Elephant Mario it needed to be changed. However, little did he know that visual adjustments had already been planned.

Director Shiro Mouri stated:

I had a comment about Elephant Mario. It was a phase in which we still had provisional images to Elephant Marioand we already had plans to adjust the images, but he came and took a look before that and gave us the sharp comment that ‘this doesn’t look like a character from Mario‘. In the same context, there was the idea of ​​how Elephant Mario spray water, he came and said if an elephant was really spraying water, it wouldn’t move like that, and that was an example of the feedback he gave us.”

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: I read the book of satoru iwataand there he talks about how he works miyamoto and it is precisely this that they describe in this interview, for many years, miyamoto he supervises but gets very involved with comments that only those who have known him for years understand perfectly. In the end I think it will be a great game of Mario and much better than odyssey.