Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput from a non-film background and is the parent of two children. Both are living a happy life. While Shahid is busy with films, Meera takes care of the house and both are making balance in their lives. Recently, Mira Rajput (Mira Rajput) organized the Ask Me Anything session. In which the fans asked him many interesting questions. One of these questions was about her becoming a mother for the third time.

Fans asked this question

In this session, celebs come live and meet their fans and answer their every question. Meera Rajput also held one such session and during this time she gave a fantastic answer to the questions of the fans. When a fan asked him about his arrival in Bollywood, one asked him a question only when he was pregnant for the third time. To this, Meera Rajput replied ‘No’. That is, she is not going to become a mother for the third time. More such interesting questions were asked during this session.

Shahid-Meera was married in 2015

Meera Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were married in the year 2015. Meera was the daughter of his family friend and was an arranged marriage. Meera is a resident of Delhi. Who has now settled in Mumbai with husband Shahid. A year after marriage, Meera gave birth to daughter Meesha, who is now 4 years old. At the same time, 2 years ago, Meera gave birth to son Zaid. He often shares his pictures with his Instagram.

Meera is 13 years younger than Shahid

There is a big difference between the age of Meera and Shahid. There is a difference of almost 13 years in both. Meera is 13 years younger than Shahid. But looking at the bonding and chemistry of both, it does not look like that at all. Both look very beautiful and cute together. Both of them had also reached together with Koffee with Karan where they opened the secret related to each other.

