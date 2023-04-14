After Milly Alcock became world famous for her performance in House of the DragonMany have compared it to Gwen Stacy / spider gwen due to its great similarity with the character, in particular with the version that appears in Spider-Man: A New Universe.

Taking advantage of this comparison, the renowned artist BossLogic quickly shared an image on his Instagram account that shows what it would look like. Milly Alcock as spider gwenwhich can be seen below:

spider gwen she is a comic book heroine Marvel created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez, whose debut in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 in 2014 it was successful. Since then, this character has appeared in several animated television series, video games, and in the popular movie Spider-Man: A New Universe 2018, where she was played by Hailee Steinfeld. In essence, spider gwen is an alternate version of spider-man He comes from a parallel universe.

Milly Alcock, a 23-year-old Australian actress, has garnered rave reviews for her role in House of the Dragon as Rhaenyra Targaryen, marking her international debut.

Via: IGN