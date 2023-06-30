Millionaires face Defensa y Justicia tonight for the last match of the Copa Sudamericana, with ‘morale through the roof’ after winning the local title in the penalty shootout in the final played against Atlético Nacional. However, Millionaires are not satisfied with what they have achieved.

“Winning we are leaders and we go with that idea in South America. We are going to go out and do our football and try to win,” said Llinás in the prelude to the commitment.

But beyond trying to fight for the win, Millonarios has the objective of adding at least one point to remove the shadow of the Brazilian América MG that, with 7 points and only 2 goals less, threatens to snatch that second place, as they visit the Uruguayan Peñarol, one of the four teams that still has not scored points in the current edition of the South American Cup.

Therefore, before the ball rolls in the momentous game, ChatGPT, the most popular Artificial Intelligence ‘chatbot’, was consulted about its appreciation of the duel. And the ‘big data’ also did its thing.

The ‘big data’ forecast for Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

For ‘Matics Football’, the ‘big data’ consultancy that became popular in the context of the end of Colombian football between Millionaires and Nacional, The ambassador team has a 35.26% chance of winning this Thursday as a visitor.

For the firm that was correct in its analysis of the probabilities of the teams that were going to make up the home runs, with at least three weeks in advance, the possibility of there being a tie – a result that also works for Millionaires – is 25, 03%.

The probability that Defense and Justice win this Thursday is 42.71%according to ‘Matics Football’.

What ChatGPT says about the duel between Millionaires and Defense and Justice

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

For ‘ChatGPT’, which, although it does not make predictions, said that Millionaires had a great chance to be champion of the BetPlay League, as it indeed was, the emotion of the title can influence the Copa Sudamericana game.

“Winning a national league championship can certainly have a positive impact on a team’s confidence and momentum going into other competitions. Increase player morale and create a winning mentality within the team. However, it is important to note that each competition is unique and success in one does not guarantee success in another. The Copa Sudamericana will involve different challenges, but Millonarios’ recent success can definitely be a source of motivation and inspiration for the team,” said ‘ChatGPT’.

About the weapons of Gamero’s team, he said: “Millionaires has a talented team with skilled players who have the ability to impact both offensively and defensively. Your individual skills and teamwork are key factors in your success. Furthermore, the team is known for its tactical discipline and adaptability. The coaching staff works diligently to develop effective game plans and strategies, allowing the team to face different opponents with a well-organized approach.”

Finally, about Defensa y Justicia, ChatGPT reviewed “Defensa y Justicia is a strong team from Argentina that has made a name for itself in recent years. They have shown great progress and success, including winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2020. The The team has a solid defensive structure and often plays with intensity and determination Defensa y Justicia can be a tough opponent, but each game is a new opportunity for both sides. It will be an exciting and competitive clash between Millionaires and Defense and Justiceand I am sure that both teams will give everything to advance in the tournament.

The game will be at 7 pm on ESPN.

