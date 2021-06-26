At present, and after the end of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin, fans are just waiting for the anime adaptation of MAPPA, which will be given at the beginning of next year.

Despite the comments of its creator, Hajime isayama, it does not seem that a sequel is among his plans. At least not immediate, and even gave an ‘alternative’ ending to his story. The popularity of his work continues despite what happened.

Mikasa is a great character in Shingeki no Kyojin

On the other side is Final Fantasy VII Remake, a remake of the original game by PlayStation which came out in January 1997.

This new installment has revamped graphics and gameplay, bringing back characters much loved by players. Remake was published last year in PS4, but it has attracted attention again. All due to the recent departure of the adaptation for PS5, Integrate, which harnesses the power of this console.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s creator turns him into an isekai for an alternate ending

Someone who again entered the radar of many was Tifa lockhart, one of the most popular characters not only from Final Fantasy VII, but from the world of video games.

Its great design has always attracted attention. But also because of his well-developed personality. Tifa She is a brave and determined woman who runs her own bar and is endowed with great fighting skills. In the latter it coincides with Mikasa Ackerman from Shingeki no Kyojin.

Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII has a lot of fans

Maybe that same motivated a cartoonist, Alexandra fomina, to create a version of my house who is wearing the suit Tifa lockhart.

The result is extremely interesting, since this fierce exterminator of Titans This outfit fits like a charm. It is a design with good technique, which respects the main elements of the appearance of this member of the Exploration Corps. The same can be said of the suit he wears.

It is a pity that there is no anime as such by Final Fantasy VII. Yes, there are animated stories that complement it, but nothing focused on the main one of this great RPG.

If in the world of Shingeki no Kyojin existed the cosplaymaybe my house he would have dressed in a different way than usual. But with so many battles, I didn’t have much time to think about normal fashion. Nor in something like this activity.

