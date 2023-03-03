Only two months passed from that end of December, with the world champion captain hosting a large part of his family and friends in country Kentucky, in neighboring Funes.

That image of the Messi and the Roccuzzo in an endless party after obtaining the third star in Qatar darkened after the attack this Thursday in front of the Único Supermarketowned by the family of the wife of the captain of the Argentine national team.

The area in which the fourteen shots against the shutter of the commercial premises occurred is located about 40 blocks from the center of Rosario. Nothing periphery. One of the neighborhoods that have gotten used to living with crime and drug trafficking in recent years.

The residents of that area to the west of Rosario, as in so many other parts of the city, still long for that past of nights on the sidewalk and shopping on credit with the neighborhood storekeeper. This time, the attacked grocer turned out to be the father-in-law of the biggest global sports idol.

José Roccuzzo, Antonela’s father, always wanted to keep the supermarket. It is a neighborhood chain that has several branches, although Messi’s father-in-law only keeps one: the one that was shot at dawn on Thursday. José and Laura, one of Antonela’s sisters, still work in the supermarket. The residents of the neighborhood say that it is common to see them in the premises, and even Messi’s father-in-law attends to the box or replaces merchandise.

He Antonela’s father found out early this Thursday about the attack on the front of the super Único, which he drives with Laura, another of his daughters. “This is not for us,” she said as a way of reassuring the rest of his employees. And also himself.

In the place they left a threat against Messi

Roccuzzo’s reasoning has to do with a practice that has become common in many places in this Rosario plagued by drug violence. Several criminal groups found an easy business in extortion with shootings of merchants and succulent that blooms at night in areas released by police patrols. First they attack, then they charge. In the case of Roccuzzo, there was never a previous threat.

In addition, the sign that they left written in front of the business located in Lavalle between Ocampo and February 27, was addressed to the mayor: “We are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he is not going to take care of you ”.

Around 10 at night, the Rosario mayor continued with meetings and calls. A frantic pace that accelerated early in the morning, when he met Roccuzzo in the supermarket who had received 14 bullet wounds in front a few hours earlier. Javkin was struck by the integrity of the father-in-law of the captain of the national team. “All he wanted was to reopen the business, and he did it,” he told The nation in the office of the Municipality of Rosario.

“I spoke to the baby”, the dialogue between Jorge and Lionel Messi



Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, who is negotiating the exit.

The news of the attack went around the world. What did Messi and Antonela feel about the attack they suffered in their small payment, was one of the most sought after answers. as he was able to reconstruct The nationfrom Argentina, from sources close to the family in Rosario, Jorge Messi, the father and manager of the Paris Saint-Germain playerHe stated that both he and Leo felt “surprised”.

“I spoke to the boy, and he told me ‘stay calm’,” Jorge Messi recounted about the dialogue he had with the star. And he added that this will not change her relationship with Rosario, that they will continue to travel as they usually do for the year-end parties and that they will continue to move “without custody.” Messi always celebrates in Rosario. Not only Christmas, but also New Year.

The attack on the Roccuzzo supermarket



He Único supermarket, in the center of Rosario, was attacked at dawn on Thursday by two criminals. They shot at the local blind, when there were no people inside. 14 bullet impacts were registered. The perpetrators of the act, two men aboard a motorcycle, left a handwritten piece of paper that says: “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin [Pablo, el intendente] He’s a drug dealer, he’s not going to take care of you.”

As soon as he was notified of what happened, the head of the local government assured the media: “They are not going to run me with this.” “It’s very treacherous, they talk about the most famous person in the world,” Javkin continued, emboldened.

“Where are those who have to take care of us?” questioned the mayor of Rosario, who said that he had already been in contact with Governor Omar Perotti and Security Minister Aníbal Fernández. Javkin noted: “We had many meetings with federal, provincial forces, judges and prosecutors in recent days. Part of what was discussed has to do with that area and today this appears to be very, very treacherous.”

Tonight, Governor Omar Perotti repudiated the statements of the National Security Minister, Aníbal Fernández, who stated, after the attack, “the drug traffickers have won. This has been happening for 20 years.” “Total repudiation,” said the governor about that phrase. Also, he called for more federal forces and greater effectiveness. Meanwhile, Mayor Javkin also held meetings with Perotti, spoke with the national chief of staff, Agustín Rossi, and received opposition leaders, such as Diego Santilli and Facundo Manes.

The tension also escalated to the national level when President Alberto Fernández suggested that he could send federal forces. For now, he put the chief of staff, Agustín Rossi, who is a native of Santa Fe, in charge of the crisis. The national government speaks of an intern between bars. The mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin, points more to displaced persons from the security forces. In recent weeks there have been several changes in that area in the province.

