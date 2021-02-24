A neighbor of Seville makes the purchase in one of the Mercadona stores where the national cheese laboratory is already established. PACO PUENTES

On the table, two anonymous cheeses renamed A and B await the blind tasting. The client tries them, she likes one more than the other, but she has a different nuance to contribute: “I, really, what I want is for it to fall apart.” The suggestion upset Vanesa Martínez, head of Mercadona’s national cheese laboratory, but it did not fall on deaf ears. It is not known if the unnamed protagonist of this story knew how crucial her contribution was, but it has been months since the attribute that she was looking for, “dry”, looks very large on the label of one of the wedges that the chain of Supermarkets already offer, as a pilot experience, in 24 stores in more than seven provinces.

Martínez tells the anecdote to summarize in a few words how the singular department he commands works. He travels the country hunting for customers —or bosses, as they are called in Mercadona— who adore the thousand forms of ripened milk curd that is, after all, cheese. The tab in front of the refrigerated shelves and offers them to try two varieties, without showing them names or qualities. They must keep one, say why and if the chosen one is missing or has something left over. “I’m not looking for them to be experts, but rather to talk to me about flavors,” says the specialist. The collected impressions, if they are majority or weighted, end up in the hands of the firm’s suppliers to adjust their prescription.

“From the boss backwards”, summarizes Martínez, it is as in the Valencian chain they have constituted a genuine prescription model that already works in many of their products and that now reaches one as complex in terms of nuances as cheese. The expert has been engaged in a relentless search for four years that goes beyond tastings. “They are worth me from home to bars, my people know that if they leave me alone at home, I open the refrigerator,” jokes the young woman. It was in 2019 when Mercadona made the leap of opening its first national cheese laboratory in its store in Gines (Seville). Later he expanded them to Albacete, Valencia, Gijón, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Cádiz. And in the latter province is where they have extended the experiment with 18 supermarkets the most.

The commitment to the Spanish peripheries has a reason that the head of the laboratory summarizes: “We have gone to the bosses with more peculiar customs. Where there are general and local specialties. We test that the former are good for everyone and that the latter work ”. In all these pilot points, the cheese shelves already display about 30 references, almost all in the form of wedges and tacos, with a packaging simpler and more attractive than they had before. That was one of the main weaknesses detected by Martínez. The customer who wanted a product that crumbles could hardly find it if she did not clearly see its main attribute: dry. And that’s how wrappers came up with highly visible adjectives – “toasted”, “cured”, “strong” – and a bar of flavor intensity on a scale of seven. “The key was to make the purchase easier,” explains Martínez.

Beyond the wrapper

Customer learning has gone beyond the wrapper. “We have improved recipes, curing forks or production times. What comes out of the tastings creates a DNI for the product ”, details the head of the laboratory. And the formula seems to please not only the bosses, but the greatest experts in the delicacy. To the podium of the World Cheese Awards – one of the most prestigious gastronomic certifications – that Tostado took in 2018, two more varieties were uploaded in 2019: the Cured Mix and the Old Sheep. These award-winning varieties came from Entrepinares, in Valladolid, one of the largest suppliers that the Valencian firm has among its cheese lines.

Mercadona, which works with some 1,400 suppliers, has seven suppliers that feed its general national varieties section, although the laboratory has made it possible for new companies to enter local varieties. It was to set foot in the south and Vanesa Martínez already made clear to the clients a lack: “From the moment I walked through the door in the supermarkets of Cádiz or Seville, they asked me Payoya goat cheese.” The head of the laboratory began to investigate this renowned delicacy, characterized by its centuries of history, its roots in the Sierra de Cádiz and its growing list of international awards. And so he found Pedro Álvarez, head of the Montealva firm, from Jerez de la Frontera.

The small cheese factory specialized in payoyo was selected after doing 50 tastings with clients to whom they offered up to five different brands. “We had a series of audits, studies and conversations to adapt to the way of working of a macro-company like Mercadona. That took us two years to get to know each other ”, sums up the cheesemaker with enthusiasm. The tests with the bosses also allowed them to fine-tune and set a certain maturation time. A year ago, the creation of Álvarez – a semi-cured certified by the sector as made 100% with Payoya goat’s milk – reached the Cadiz and Sevillian shelves of the supermarket chain and the businessman could not be happier. Cheese is Mercadona’s new boom and flies off the shelves every time it is replenished. “I hardly believe it. When we have seen how much is sold and how it is sold ”, explains the cheesemaker.

This has had a direct impact on the Jerez company itself. While more than one company in the sector is suffering from the pandemic, Álvarez and his family are immersed in an expansion of their ripening chambers, machinery and workers that, for now, has gone from 11 to 12 employees. “The limit is set by the production of certified milk. We have to get more milk from our suppliers. We are an artisan cheese factory that has gone from a production of 2,300 liters a day to 3,500 now and with the idea of ​​reaching 7,500 liters ”, explains the businessman.

Vanesa Martínez knows that Spanish cheeses still have a lot of room for more discoveries such as Montealva: “In the country we have more than 200 types.” And she is only responsible for national varieties. Another five colleagues do the same as her with other varieties, such as international ones. In fact, the supermarket chain increasingly extends this form of testing with customers. In its 1,636 stores, specialists in what they call “effective assortment” track tastes in products as diverse as beer, baby food or dog food. “The key is to capture what the boss wants and define how it is done,” adds Martínez. And that laboratory formula where the customer is the technician seems to work. In 2019 alone, according to the annual report, bosses came across 325 novelties on the shelves. Many were born of occurrences like that cheese that, to be perfect, had to crumble.