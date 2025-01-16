Although at meningioma be known colloquially in Spain as a benign brain tumordoes not mean that it grows inside the brain. To understand how this disease originates, we must know that Its origin comes from the meningesthe membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord, which is why it is also called a primary tumor of the central nervous system (CNS). Today, it is one of the most common head tumors in womensince research suspects that female hormones may be the main risk factor.

As they point out from the medical portal of Mayo Clinicthese meningiomas grow slowly, which means that they may be asymptomatic in the first years. However, their greatest consequence is that they are capable of press on nearby brain tissue, nerves, and blood vessels thus creating an appearance of neurological alterations of progressive appearance, as explained to 20 minutes Guillermo Montes, neurosurgeon at the Clavel Institute.

First symptoms of meningioma

It should be noted that the appearance of a meningioma usually occurs andn women in middle ages, between 40 and 60 years oldand are unlikely to become malignant (although it is not impossible). To understand the symptoms presented by this tumor of the meninges, it is necessary to know the three existing types of degree. According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH) They can be diagnosed based on the following characteristics:

Low grade or Grade I tumor. It is the most common and grows slowly. This means that the tumor cells grow slowly.

It is the most common and grows slowly. This means that the tumor cells grow slowly. Atypical meningioma of intermediate grade or Grade II. There is a risk that once the tumor is removed, it will reproduce again. Choroidal meningioma and clear cell meningioma can be detected as subtypes.

There is a risk that once the tumor is removed, it will reproduce again. Choroidal meningioma and clear cell meningioma can be detected as subtypes. Malignant anaplastic meningioma or Grade III. The tumor grows quickly and the type that can become cancerous, although they occur in 1% cases. Subtypes include papillary meningioma and rhabdoid meningioma.

Meningioma usually appears on the surface of the brain, but it can show various signs that affect different parts of the body. This is because you can spread through the Central Nervous System (CNS) through the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). The most common symptoms according to the University of Navarra Clinic are the progressive headaches and epileptic seizures. However, as stated Mayo Clinic, There may also be other warning signs:

Changes in vision, such as double or blurred vision.

Hearing loss or ringing in the ears.

Memory loss.

Loss of smell.

Weakness in the arms or legs.

Difficulty speaking.





Risk factors and prevalence in women

It is vitally important to understand that there are certain risk factors that can contribute to the appearance of diseases. In the case of meningioma, these risk factors may be minimally avoidable. One of the main reasons for the cause of its appearance is the radiation exposureespecially at early ages or in cases of radiotherapy to areas of the head.

Another factor may come from a inherited nerve condition, such as neurofibromatosis type 2which although rare, can contribute to the appearance of meningiomas. And finally, the cause that has the most options to avoid is obesity. According to Mayo Clinicthere is research that has found a greater risk of meningiomas in obese people, although there is no clear link.

Regarding the role of women, as has been mentioned, meningioma could appear through functional alteration of hormones. According to a study collected by the Spanish Society of Senology and Breast Pathology and published in JAMA Network Open“a meta-analysis carried out by Belgian researchers reveals that patients with meningioma have a higher risk 10 times more likely to suffer from breast cancer”

Besides, recent studies have been able to find evidence that a prolonged exposure to hormonal drugs progestogens can lead to the development of meningiomas.





