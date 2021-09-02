The Dutch attackers are old acquaintances who will meet again at FC Barcelona after confirming the transfer of the center forward. They coincided in their first season (2014-15) and Memphis Depay’s last at PSV Eindhoven, as well as in several international bets.
Luuk De Jong played for his native country between 2014 and 2019, arriving from Borussia Mönchengladbach and later leaving for Sevilla. On the other hand, his compatriot was in the training categories of the same club between 2006 and 2012, starting his professional stage and heading to Manchester United in 2015.
They played 39 games together at PSV Eindhoven, connecting on five occasions in the form of assistance from one and both from the other, adding two more with the Netherlands senior team (in 27 games) later. In the only campaign they met at club level, they comfortably conquered the Eredivisie, but succumbed in the Europa League round of 32 and the Toto KNVB Bekker round of 16. In total, one has attended the other seven times:
The return of the third qualifying round for the Europa League led the Dutch to visit the Austrians, who are currently in the silver category for their country. They came from obtaining an advantage in the first leg (1-0) and managed to access the next phase, but not without suffering. The connection between teammates came in the third goal for his team, with a goal from Luuk De Jong to a pass from Memphis Depay.
The third day of Group E of the same edition of the Europa League took the Greeks to visit Eindhoven. In this bid, Memphis Depay inaugurated the electronic pass from Luuk De Jong, but it did not serve to win because of the goal of Nikolaos Karelis in the final moments.
Matchday 12 of the 2014-15 Eredivisie led the then leaders to a victory suffered against a team from the lower zone. In this case, Luuk De Jong established the provisional tie in the 45th minute and was beaten in injury time.
Day 14 of the same edition of the Eredivisie left a crazy meeting where the team of both came to go behind twice on the scoreboard and that, with the victory close, allowed themselves to be tied and managed to get back in front in the discount . Memphis Depay assisted Luuk De Jong in the second goal for his team, which was the provisional 2-2.
The 34th and last day of that Eredivisie meant the farewell of Memphis Depay from what was his club between 2006 and 2015, arriving at 12 years old and leaving at 21. PSV had been mathematical champion for several weeks, which is why they started more relaxed and he was seen up to twice behind on the scoreboard. Luuk De Jong was assisted by Memphis Depay in the second goal, which established the provisional 2-2.
They would not reconnect until the international friendly engagement where the Orange received Les Bleus. In that defeat, Luuk De Jong scored the first Dutch goal, which established the provisional 1-2 after the two initial goals of the French.
The second day of Group G of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup left us with a local triumph with the last connection between the two players. In this case, it served to close the email just over 20 minutes for the referee to signal the end of the match.
Leave a Reply