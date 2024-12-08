Psychologist Belén Colomina, an expert in mindfulness, explains in this guided meditation session the importance of being grateful, especially in the hardest moments of life.





Gratitude fosters a positive outlook toward adversities and strengthens our ability to adapt to the challenges and difficulties that everyday life presents to us. Cultivating it in our minds is a fundamental resource to strengthen our emotional well-being









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only