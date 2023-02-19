Home page World

If an emergency occurs while on vacation, the patient must be given acute care. Cruise ships are well prepared and even change course.

For many, vacationing on a cruise ship is the finest form of relaxation. Vacationers can probably enjoy the summer of 2023 without any significant corona restrictions. As with any other vacation, accidents or medical emergencies can occur during a cruise. These include sunstroke, a heart attack or just getting seasick. In many cases, the doctors on the ship can help. However, if hospitalization is necessary, the passenger must disembark from the cruise ship. An emergency medical disembarkation takes place.

The most recent example is the Aida Nova. The cruise ship had to shorten the planned day at sea on Tuesday (February 14) and head for the port of Tenerife to hand over a patient to a hospital. Flying out by helicopter was not possible due to the Saharan sand in the air. If both options are available, the doctor decides based on medical criteria. Kreiszeitung.de reported.

Emergency on a cruise ship: This is medical care

who that first time cruising planning, the question might arise: What if I get seriously ill on a cruise ship? On the Aida homepage it says about the equipment of the board hospital on their cruise ships: Every ship has a modern equipped hospital. The medical offer currently includes the following services: oxygen supply for acute medical emergencies, preparation of a “small blood count”, changing of bandages and wound care, selected medication such as cortisone and peritoneal dialysis (the only form of dialysis on board). There is no dentist on board.

The TUI Mein-Schiff fleet only uses German-speaking specialist staff, according to the website. And further: There are always two specialists with additional qualifications in rescue medicine as well as two nurses and a medical assistant on board. The onboard hospitals are equipped with the most modern equipment as well as a laboratory, a digital X-ray unit, an operating room for minor surgical procedures and a fully equipped intensive care unit, which corresponds to an emergency room in a German hospital. The offer is rounded off by an on-board pharmacy.

If necessary, Aida doctors can contact colleagues in various hospitals via satellite. My ship has a telemedical connection to the University Hospital Hamburg (UKE), this is what the two providers report.

Medical emergency on a cruise: companies rely on ship doctors

At Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), three doctors and three nurses share the work on ocean liners with up to 4,000 passengers. Royal Caribbean (Wonder of the seas) writes somewhat cryptically: All ships have onboard medical facilities designed, located, built and equipped to meet the guidelines of the American College of Emergency Physicians Cruise Ship & Maritime Medicine Section and even surpass

The Hurtigruten ships travel the postal route without a doctor. There is neither a doctor nor a pharmacy on board. However, the crew is trained in first aid and can provide medical assistance in emergencies. The ships are also close to shore in case urgent medical assistance is needed, the shipping company writes.

Like the medical care on the cruise ship MV Narratives regulated in detail is not known. The same applies to the mega sailing ship Orient Express Silenseas.

Clia recommends two doctors for possible emergencies on a cruise ship

The Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) recommends that one of at least two doctors should be on call day and night for 800 or more passengers. Since this standard is not binding, each shipping company decides for itself how many specialists are on board and what a ship’s doctor must be able to do,

All cruise providers have published relevant information on their websites. The question remains: Who pays for the doctor’s visit? The answer is simple: the patient. As a rule, these costs are added to the ship’s invoice. This can then be submitted to the travel health insurance company.