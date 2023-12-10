Medellín entered the first leg of the 2023-II League final asleep and Junior put him to the test. The changes by coach Alfredo Arias helped straighten the path and DIM arrives at its stadium with only a goal disadvantage.

To be champion, without having to go for shots from the penalty spot, Medellín has to win by two or more goals. A draw or a defeat will make Junior make the Olympic return to the Atanasio.

This was, one by one, the balance of the Medellín players.

Andrés Mosquera: He returned to a key game after a long injury. No fault in the goals. Six points.



Luis Orejuela: good on the attack, but it left a gap that Junior took full advantage of. Five points.

Jose Ortiz: weak in defense, but he scored one of the goals that keeps DIM alive. Six points.

Joaquín Varela: It may be his weakest match with the DIM. Very permissive. Five points.

Daniel Londono: another who suffered in defense, but was key in attack. He was in the 3-2 play and they got one called. Seven points.

Daniel Torres: He let play in the first minutes. Then it was the same as always. Six points.

Jaime Alvarado: He felt the effort at the beginning. He then helped hold up the defense. Five points.

Edwuin Cetré: One of the few options that the DIM had was invented, with a double hitch, but it did not finish well. He left injured. Six points.

Yairo Moreno: You can see the international experience. Key to the awakening of the DIM. Seven points.

Brayan León Muñiz: Barranquilla does not seem to suit him well. Five points.

Luciano Pons: He ended up sacrificed, leaving the area to look for a game. A stomp from Homer Martínez took him out of the game. Five points.

The changes in Medellín

Diego Moreno: entered through Cetré (1 ST). He was the figure of Medellín: he contributed marking and attack, he scored a goal and they scored another. Seven points.

Anderson Plata: replaced Pons (1 ST). He had the tie at the end, Mele avoided it. Six points.

Leyser Chaverra: He entered through Orejuela (32 ST). He didn't go on the attack as much, but he solved a defensive problem. Unrated.

